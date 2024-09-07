Shivakumar Urges Pralhad Joshi To 'Convince' Centre For Mahadayi Project

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 7 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday appealed to Union Minister Parlhad Joshi to convince the Centre for Mahadayi and Upper Bhadra projects in the state.

“I fold my hands and request the honourable MP on this Ganesh Chaturthi to get permission for the Mahadayi project and release funds for the Upper Bhadra Canal project. I would offer a deep bow to Pralhad Joshi if he removes the obstacles in these two projects,” said the Deputy Chief Minister told person.

Earlier, Joshi alleged that the itself released the photo of Darshan, accused in a kidnap and murder case, from inside the jail to divert attention from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Tribal Welfare Development board cases.

Responding to these allegations, the Deputy Chief Minister told the Union Minister to set aside matters of Darshan, MUDA and Valmiki Welfare Board and work towards getting the two projects sanctioned.

When asked again about the attacks made by Joshi against the Congress government, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the Union Minister is free to make allegations against the state government.

Union Minister Joshi had alleged recently that Congress had failed to handle the Darshan case and that he would write a letter to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the case.

On BJP MP K. Sudhakar's remarks - calling the Deputy Chief Minister 'Bhagiratha' if the Yettinahole water is brought to the Chikkaballapur and Kolar regions within two years, Shivakumar said that Sudhakar has challenged him and he accepts this challenge with love and respect.

“He was also present during the ground-breaking ceremony of the Yettinahole project. His wish is that water reaches the Chikkaballapur and Kolar regions. Let's work to fulfil his wish,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

It is believed that Bhagiratha is a legendary king who brought the River Ganga to Earth from the heavens.

“Veerappa Moily, K.H. Muniyappa, Subbareddy, Shivashankar Reddy, Ramesh Kumar, Krishna Byre Gowda, and Sudhakar among others have been fighting for drinking water and permanent irrigation in the Kolar region. I am aware of the water scarcity of the people in the Kolar region,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

“I am not in town for a private event. The issues in Tumakuru and Doddaballapur regions under the Yettinahole project and the difficulties in acquiring forest land will be discussed with the Chief Minister after a week,” he said.

He said that the shadow of drought has disappeared as good rains have filled the reservoirs, adding, that in some parts of the state, the rainfall has been lower.

“The tanks are still not full in areas like Mandya, Bangalore Rural, and Tumakuru. The Yettinahole project did not see progress during the BJP regime there could be various reasons for this,” he said.