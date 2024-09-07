‘Made In Varanasi’ Badges For US, UK Militaries, GI Tags Post 2014 Boosted Businesses

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) The success story of Varanasi made badges is a moment to celebrate, as they shine bright on the uniforms of foreign militaries in countries like the US, UK, Germany, France and more.

Local artisans, who have been engaged in the business for generations, recall the ups and downs of the enterprise and state that the GI certification in 2014 turned out to be a game changer for the fraternity.

Lallapura is one of the key centres in Varanasi, where more than 125 artisans put in long hours to cater to the burgeoning demand from abroad.

Shadab, a local artisan told IANS about the intricacies of foreign armies' badge manufacturing and also informed that 'Made in Varanasi' badges got a major boost after the Modi government came to power in 2014 and granted GI tags for the products.

“GI certification for the enterprise has provided us a platform to showcase our skills at the global level and this has also proved instrumental in giving a fillip to age-old enterprise in the city,” he said.

He further informed that GI tags have brought a major turnaround as demands have increased and now they are getting ample orders.

The new generation has started moving in, thus helping in overall growth of enterprise.

“After GI certification, buyers and exporters are in direct contact with us, this has enhanced growth of the industry and eliminated middlemen from the chain,” he pointed out.

Shadab further informed that they make army badges and emblems for many militaries including Germany, England, France, Kenya and the US to name a few.

“Military badges and emblems made in Varanasi are worn by military men on their caps,” he said with pride in his eyes.

He also informed that the businesses date back to 100 years as many of them belong to the third generation of artisans, however, the enterprise took a hit because finding skilled workers was getting difficult due to lack of orders.

Notably, the indigenous production of badges for foreign militaries shows growing might and prowess. And, the city residents credit this to reforms in the sector, brought under the Modi govt.

Guddu, another artisan, echoed similar views and told IANS that he has been engaged in the business, since he was a child.

“We have been working our whole of life for this, but after GI, the businesses got a big spike. We have been working for 10-12 hours a day to meet the growing demand,” he said.

“After the government facilitated GI tags, our businesses have improved. We are getting a good amount of work and this has shored up our badge making facilities and enterprises,” he added.