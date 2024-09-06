S&E Remodeling Inc. To Exhibit At Washington Home Show And Announce New Partnership With Timbertech

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Yaniv Livnat, owner of S&E RemodelingTACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- S&E Remodeling Inc., a family-owned deck building and home remodeling company, will be participating in the upcoming 2024 Washington Home Show, which takes place September 14 & 15 at the Seattle Center Exhibition Hall. The company will showcase its custom deck-building solutions and remodeling services at this event. In addition to attending the show, S&E Remodeling is pleased to announce its new partnership with TimberTech, a leading provider of composite decking materials.TimberTech offers high-performance, eco-friendly decking that mimics the aesthetic of natural wood while offering long-lasting durability and sustainability. The partnership with TimberTech allows S&E Remodeling to provide their customers with premium decking materials that require minimal maintenance and are built to withstand the toughest elements.“We're looking forward to participating in the Washington Home Show and sharing our new partnership with TimberTech,” said Yaniv Livnat, owner of S&E Remodeling Inc.“TimberTech products align with our goal of offering durable, low-maintenance outdoor solutions, and we believe this collaboration will benefit homeowners seeking long-lasting, high-quality decking options.”Visitors to the Washington Home Show can stop by Booth 431 to explore a variety of decking design options, speak with the S&E Remodeling team about potential projects, and learn more about TimberTech's composite decking materials. The booth will feature information on the latest trends in deck construction and home remodeling, with representatives available to answer questions and discuss project ideas.In addition to their deck-building services, S&E Remodeling Inc. offers a wide range of home renovation and remodeling services, including:- General Remodeling- Kitchen Remodeling- Bathroom Remodeling- RoofingS&E Remodeling Inc. is committed to delivering reliable services with a focus on quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction. Stop by booth 431 at the Washington Home Show for more information, or visit .About S&E Remodeling Inc.Based in Tacoma, WA, S&E Remodeling Inc. is a full-service remodeling company with over twenty years of experience. The company offers custom decks, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, and general home renovations. With a focus on high-quality service and customer satisfaction, S&E Remodeling Inc. serves homeowners across the region.

