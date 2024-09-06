Kosovo Highlights Türkiye And NATO's Role In Regional Stability

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kosovo's Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister, Donika Gervalla-Schwarz, emphasized the critical role of Türkiye and NATO in maintaining peace and stability in the Balkans during a press conference in Pristina on Tuesday, Azernews reports via Anadolu Agency.

Speaking alongside Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Gervalla-Schwarz highlighted the ongoing cooperation between Kosovo and Türkiye, describing it as essential for addressing regional security challenges.“The role of Türkiye and is important in ensuring peace and stability in our region,” she said, reaffirming Kosovo's partnership with NATO amid rising tensions with Serbia.

She also underscored the strong economic ties between Kosovo and Türkiye, noting the significant impact of Turkish investments on Kosovo's development, particularly in job creation and infrastructure improvements.“Economic cooperation between Kosovo and Türkiye is of special importance,” she added.

During the press conference, Gervalla-Schwarz condemned Serbia's recent actions as destabilizing and provocative, citing threats to close border points as“evidence of hegemonic intentions” and part of Serbia's ongoing efforts to destabilize the region.

Gervalla-Schwarz also spoke about the deep-rooted connections between the Albanian community in Türkiye and the Turkish community in Kosovo, emphasizing the strength of their bilateral relationship. She expressed gratitude for Türkiye's continued support, particularly in Kosovo's efforts to gain greater international recognition, including its bid for membership in the Council of Europe.

“We are committed to developing these relations and contributing to building a better future for our entire region,” Gervalla-Schwarz concluded, reiterating Kosovo's dedication to peace and prosperity alongside its Turkish partners.