Kosovo Highlights Türkiye And NATO's Role In Regional Stability

Kosovo Highlights Türkiye And NATO's Role In Regional Stability
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Kosovo's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Donika
Gervalla-Schwarz, emphasized the critical role of Türkiye and NATO
in maintaining peace and stability in the Balkans during a press
conference in Pristina on Tuesday, Azernews
reports via Anadolu Agency.
Speaking alongside Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan,
Gervalla-Schwarz highlighted the ongoing cooperation between Kosovo
and Türkiye, describing it as essential for addressing regional
security challenges.“The role of Türkiye and NATO is important in
ensuring peace and stability in our region,” she said, reaffirming
Kosovo's partnership with NATO amid rising tensions with
Serbia.
She also underscored the strong economic ties between Kosovo and
Türkiye, noting the significant impact of Turkish investments on
Kosovo's development, particularly in job creation and
infrastructure improvements.“Economic cooperation between Kosovo
and Türkiye is of special importance,” she added.
During the press conference, Gervalla-Schwarz condemned Serbia's
recent actions as destabilizing and provocative, citing threats to
close border points as“evidence of hegemonic intentions” and part
of Serbia's ongoing efforts to destabilize the region.
Gervalla-Schwarz also spoke about the deep-rooted connections
between the Albanian community in Türkiye and the Turkish community
in Kosovo, emphasizing the strength of their bilateral
relationship. She expressed gratitude for Türkiye's continued
support, particularly in Kosovo's efforts to gain greater
international recognition, including its bid for membership in the
Council of Europe.
“We are committed to developing these relations and contributing
to building a better future for our entire region,”
Gervalla-Schwarz concluded, reiterating Kosovo's dedication to
peace and prosperity alongside its Turkish partners.
MENAFN06092024000195011045ID1108645769
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.