Qatar's Ali Arshad Reaches 800M Wheelchair Race Final

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatari Ali Arshad has qualified for the final of the 800-meter wheelchair race in the T34 classification at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Arshad achieved a new personal record in the race today, finishing with a time of 1:40:36 minutes. He placed third in the race, which was led by China's Wang Yang.

The final is scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, where Arshad will aim to compete for a medal in this edition of the Paralympic Games, which is being hosted by France and runs until Sep. 8.

