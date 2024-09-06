SEI Announces Kelly O'rourke As New Managing Director Of Dallas Office

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI, a leading management consulting firm, is excited to announce the hiring of Kelly O'Rourke as new Managing Director of the Dallas office. With over two decades of consulting experience, including senior roles at Point B, National Instruments, and Accenture, Kelly has worked with some of the world's most innovative companies to deliver strategic solutions and drive positive change. Based in Texas for most of his career, Kelly's deep understanding of the region will help drive

SEI's ongoing expansion in the Texas market.

A Seasoned Leader with a Proven Track Record

O'Rourke brings a wealth of experience leading successful teams across various industries, with a focus on business growth, program leadership, and global team development. His extensive background includes senior leadership roles at Point B in Austin, Texas, where he led high-performance teams, a decade of leadership at National Instruments, and strategic initiatives at Accenture. Throughout his career, O'Rourke has been recognized for his ability to create a compelling vision and strategy, lead cross-functional initiatives, and foster people development.

In his new role at SEI, O'Rourke will focus on cultivating a collaborative and inclusive culture that aligns with SEI's core values of excellence, integrity, and a relentless commitment to delivering great work that speaks for itself.

"Joining SEI has been an incredibly exciting step, as I've been deeply impressed by the dedication and talent of the people I've had the pleasure to work with," said O'Rourke. "Texas has been my home and professional base for many years, and I've seen firsthand how it offers incredible opportunities for growth and innovation." He continues, "I'm excited to work with our teams to serve those we proudly support across the state."

A Strong Commitment to Texas and SEI's Growth

SEI needed to find the right candidate-someone capable of evolving with the industry, building strong relationships across diverse groups, and committed to achieving collective success. O'Rourke's unique blend of experience and leadership, combined with his deep roots in Texas, positions him as the right leader to guide the Dallas office toward continued success.

"Since 2008, SEI Dallas has been serving Texas, building a deep understanding of the region's unique needs and delivering solutions that drive results," said Bill Gallagher, CEO of SEI. "We recognize the vital role Texas plays in the U.S. economy and business landscape. With Kelly's experience and passion for people, we're ready to build on that legacy and make an even greater impact on the state."

About SEI

There's always a better way to do business - and SEI has 30 years of evidence to prove it. SEI helps some of the world's most recognizable brands solve problems, create opportunity, and achieve more than they could alone. If you haven't heard of them, that's by design.

SEI lets the work do the talking, delivering results without the overhead and flash that costs clients time and money. Instead, SEI's national team creates no-nonsense solutions grounded in real-world perspectives and expertise.

Founded in 1992, over 600 employees serve 13 markets including Texas, where it has been operating since 2008, and continues to expand its presence across the U.S.

