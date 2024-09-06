AMERICAN BARBELL SELLS OUT OF IL PADRINO DEADLIFT BAR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A DEADLIFT BAR WITH A 2,000 POUND STATIC LOAD RATING

Las Vegas, NV, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the realm of elite fitness, American Barbell stands unrivaled, selling out of its latest creation in just 1 day, Il Padrino: a barbell that seamlessly blends the art of design with the science of strength. Engineered for the ambitious Power Lifter aiming to conquer the 1,100-pound milestone, Il Padrino is not just a barbell; it's the embodiment of unparalleled performance wrapped in sophistication for just $700 plus and tax.

American Barbell has started production on the next run of Il Padrino bars which will be ready by the holiday season. Athletes who register for the Il Padrino wait list will be given the first opportunity to buy this revolutionary barbell. To sign up for the waitlist, visit .

Measuring an impressive 98.375 inches in length and boasting a diameter of 27 mm, Il Padrino surpasses conventional deadlift bars by nearly a foot, allowing lifters to stack on the plates and providing exceptional grip and control with every lift. The Il Padrino deadlift bar exemplifies American Barbell's commitment to excellence with a remarkable 2000LB static load rating. Its extended loadable sleeve length of 15.562 inches allows for heavier lifts with a maximum load of 1,150 pounds, using standard 25KG plates. The static load rating is the maximum weight the barbell can support without moving or being used dynamically. The loadable sleeve length is the maximum weight capacity specific to the sleeves.

“Crafted from athlete feedback, Il Padrino shatters expectations. We built a groundbreaking bar that embodies performance and precision, exceeding expectations while paying homage to Powerlifting," explains Doug Katona, CEO of American Barbell.

Il Padrino started its journey on Discord, where powerlifting enthusiasts were asking American Barbell for a barbell capable of pushing the boundaries of weight for mega-deadlifts. As more powerlifters build up to the 1,100-pound deadlift, American Barbell's Il Padrino will be their barbell of choice.

Constructed from top-tier stainless steel with hard chrome sleeves, Il Padrino ensures exceptional durability and resistance against wear and tear, guaranteeing longevity and reliability throughout your training regimen. Weighing in at 20kg, the bar strikes the perfect balance between performance and maneuverability, empowering athletes to push their limits without compromise.

Il Padrino features aggressive yet comfortable 16TPI (teeth per inch) knurling, providing a secure grip without sharpness, ensuring optimal comfort and safety during intense lifting sessions. As a bushing bar, it offers smooth rotation and stability, making it suitable for heavy lifting and technical refinement.

Proudly made in the USA, this bar embodies American Barbell's commitment to superior craftsmanship and quality. It not only meets but exceeds the demands of elite athletes and dedicated lifters seeking the ultimate deadlifting experience.

While some manufacturers claim their bars can hold up to 1,500 lbs, those claims can be misleading based on testing conditions and material quality. The conditions under which these bars are tested might not reflect real-world usage. For example, a 1500 lb claim could be based on static weight without considering the dynamic forces experienced during actual lifting. Bars that claim high load capacities may not use the same high-quality materials and construction techniques used as American Barbell, which can affect the bar's longevity and safety. American Barbell conducted extensive testing under realistic conditions to verify the 2,000 lb static load rating and 1,150 lb loadable sleeve length. More information on the testing process can be found at AmericanBarbell.com .

Il Padrino is the latest barbell innovation from American Barbell, who debuted The Chewy Bar at IHRSA earlier this year. The Chewy Bar is an IPF Spec Stainless Steel bar and a nod to classic powerlifting bars, enhanced with a unique, aggressive 20 Teeth Per Inch (TPI) knurl for unmatched precision and grip. This bar is crafted from high-quality American-made stainless steel, and equipped with snap rings and composite bushings, ensuring a smooth, quiet, and durable performance. Ideal for both commercial gym use and home fitness enthusiasts, this bar is optimized for serious lifters who demand both performance and comfort.

With a legacy dating back to 1978, American Barbell has been a game-changer in the fitness equipment industry. Renowned for consistently leading the way in innovation, American Barbell's commitment to manufacturing excellence has earned it the preferred status among major gym brands, universities, and military bases worldwide. Find your strength and conditioning equipment at or follow our innovations at @AmericanBarbell on social media.

# # #



About American Barbell

For over four decades, American Barbell has been a beacon of innovation and quality in the fitness equipment industry. American Barbell has designed and manufactured many of the industries firsts, including the first Hard Chrome Olympic Bar in 1998, the first Splined Dumbbell handle in 2008, the first Urethane Bumper Plate in 2012, the first Cerakote Olympic Bar in 2016, the first welded dumbbell with a high-strength handle in 2017, and the Advanced Weightlifting Platform with enhanced drop height and sound reduction in 2023. The introduction of AB Athletics, a venture that represents a significant leap in fitness training and education, heralds a new era of comprehensive fitness solutions, combining world-class equipment with elite training programs, embodying American Barbell's enduring commitment to redefining industry standards.

Attachments



Introducing Il Padrino: a Deadlift Bar with a 2,000 lb Static Load American Barbell's Il Padrino

CONTACT: Brian Rosman American Barbell 323.443.7780 ...