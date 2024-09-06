DeLaTorre Law Expands Immigration Law Services in San Antonio to Better Serve Local and National Clients

(MENAFNEditorial) DeLaTorre Law, a leading law firm based in San Antonio, Texas, proudly announces the expansion of its comprehensive immigration law services. Specializing in family immigration, employment visas, deportation defence, and naturalization, DeLaTorre Law is committed to providing personalized, expert legal assistance to individuals, families, and businesses navigating the complexities of the U.S. immigration system.

As a firm rooted in the values of integrity, compassion, and client advocacy, DeLaTorre Law has built a reputation for excellence in immigration law over the years. The firm's team of experienced attorneys and legal professionals works closely with clients to understand their unique situations and provide tailored solutions that meet their needs. The expansion of services reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to helping clients achieve their immigration goals, whether it’s reuniting families, securing employment opportunities, or defending against removal proceedings.

“We are excited to expand our immigration law services to meet the growing demand in San Antonio and beyond,” said Mayrise DeLaTorre, CEO at DeLaTorre Law. “Our mission is to empower individuals and families with the legal support they need to navigate the complex immigration process with confidence and clarity. By expanding our range of services, we are better positioned to help our clients achieve their dreams and build brighter futures.”

DeLaTorre Law’s expanded services include:

• Family Immigration: Assisting with family-based visas, green card applications, adjustment of status, and petitions for relatives.

• Employment-Based Immigration: Guiding employers and employees through the process of obtaining work visas, such as H-1B, L-1, and E-2 visas, as well as green cards for skilled professionals.

• Deportation Defence: Representing clients in removal proceedings, asylum applications, cancellation of removal, and waivers of inadmissibility.

• Naturalization and Citizenship: Helping lawful permanent residents apply for U.S. citizenship through naturalization, including assistance with N-400 applications and interview preparation.

To celebrate this expansion, DeLaTorre Law is offering free initial consultations throughout the month of September. This special offer allows individuals to discuss their cases with experienced attorneys and receive preliminary advice on their immigration matters.



