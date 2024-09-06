Israeli Occupation Troops Shot Dead Pro-Palestinian American Activist

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- Israeli on Friday shot dead a pro-Palestinian American activist in the town of Beita south of the city of Nablus in the north of the West Bank.

The official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, quoted Dr. Fuad Nafaa, the director of the public Rafidia Hospital in Nablus, as saying that the American of Turkish origin, named Aysenur Ezgi Eygi (26), was shot in the head and whisked to hosital where she was proonounced as dead.

The activist was shot dead during a demonstration that was moving from Beita in the direction of a nearby Israeli occupation's outpost.

Nablus Goveror Ghassan Deghles said in a statement, "The occupation forces committed a new crime, shooting the American supporter," noting that the occupation forces used live bulltets in confronting the peaceful protestors.

Eygi is one of foreign volunteers partaking in a campaign in support of Palestinian farmers in the face on breaches and provocative actions by the occupation forces and the settlers.

Meanwhile, the occupation troops withdrew, early today, from Jenin and Tulkram ending a military operation that began on the 28th of the past month in the West Bank. Up to 39 Palestinians had fallen as martyrs in the occupiers' offensives -- in addition to 150 injury cases among the Palestinians.

Toll of the Israeli aggression on the West Bank, since October 7, has climbed to 691 martyrs and some 5,700 wounded. (end)

