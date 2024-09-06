Estu, A Digital Banking Service App, Now Available For Boston Students

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Estu is a company. Services provided by Evolve & Trust, Member FDIC

Students to benefit from an all-in-one app that helps streamline finances, academic responsibilities and social events

BOSTON, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Estu , an app offering access to all-digital banking services, today announced its official launch, offering students an all-in-one resource to manage their busy lives. From finances to academics, social life, time management, and wellness, Estu is a comprehensive solution tailored to help students achieve a more balanced lifestyle this school year and thrive throughout their college journey.

Founded by Boston College student, Raul Wald, Estu aims to enhance student life both on and off campus. The app equips individuals with a streamlined digital toolkit that enhances the quality of the college experience. Students who download the app receive access to an integrated platform with exclusive offers and opportunities, such as ticket giveaways and other perks. Estu will also be on Boston College campus at the September 7 and September 21 football games handing out branded merch and connecting with the Boston College community in person. Additional exclusive offers include the Billie Eilish concert1 where students who enter have a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show on October 16 at Madison Square Garden.

"As a student and entrepreneur, I recognized the need for a centralized financial resource where students could easily use on the go and access everything they need in one place," said Raul Wald, Founder & Chief Visionary Officer at Estu. "No college offers a solution like this. From payments to discounts from brands and even exclusive events, Estu empowers our student body to take control of their day-to-day responsibilities so they can focus on what matters – learning, growing and enjoying the college journey. I'm thrilled to bring Estu to the market and passionate about helping students everywhere access the resources they need to successfully achieve a more balanced lifestyle."

Estu's app offers secure financial services1 tailored to students' goals. Key features include:



Financial Services: Conduct fund transfers efficiently, receive payment notifications, checking account, P2P transfers, ACH, wire, domestic and international transfers, and contactless payments with Apple Pay

Academic Management: Sync class schedules, set deadlines and alerts, and organize assignments. Social Integration: Exclusive events like athletic events, concerts and club-sponsored activities and discounts on products and services from top brands like Ticketmaster, Amazon, and Best Buy.

Estu is available for students to download now. Join the Estu community and download the app here on iOS or Android.

To stay up to date on all the latest news from Estu, follow them on Instagram . To learn more about the company, visit .

About Estu

Founded in 2021 and based in Boston, Estu is a student life fintech that seamlessly integrates every branch of student life into one service. Created by a student for students, the company's mission is to make student life more economical through personalized financial services, more enjoyable through exclusive experiences with brands and academics less time consuming through a seamless integration. Through brand partnerships with the likes of Ticketmaster, Amazon and Best Buy, Estu delivers exclusive deals and discounts. To learn more, visit

1 Estu is not a bank. Estu is a financial technology company. Banking services are provided by Evolve Bank & Trust, Member FDIC. The giveaways are solely managed by Estu and is not affiliated with or sponsored by Evolve Bank & Trust.

Media Contact Info:

Interdependence Public Relations for Estu

(973) 303-3237

[email protected]

SOURCE Estu