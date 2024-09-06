VSG Now Listed On Uniswap: Expanding Access And Freedom For Crypto Traders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSG , a cutting-edge digital currency initially launched on the blockchain, is proud to announce its successful listing on Uniswap , one of the world's leading decentralized exchanges (DEX). This milestone not only follows VSG's recent Centralized Exchange (CEX) listing on Coinstore but also marks a significant step in enhancing trading volume, accessibility, and freedom for its global community.



Uniswap's Benefits

The listing on Uniswap provides VSG holders and new investors with unparalleled benefits:



Increased Trading Volume: As a DEX, Uniswap offers the potential for higher trading volumes by tapping into its vast, decentralized liquidity pools. This can foster a more dynamic market for VSG.

Decentralized Freedom: Unlike CEXs, Uniswap empowers users with complete control over their assets, offering financial freedom. There are no intermediaries, and traders can execute transactions directly from their wallets without the need for a third party. Greater Accessibility: Uniswap's decentralized nature allows anyone, anywhere, to trade VSG without restrictions. This aligns perfectly with VSG's mission to provide scalable, secure, and cost-effective financial solutions accessible to everyone.



Yan Whittaker , co-founder of VSG, expressed his excitement about the listing:“Our presence on Uniswap is a crucial step in fulfilling our vision of decentralization. It not only complements our existing CEX listing on Coinstore but also expands our reach to a broader audience who values privacy, security, and autonomy in their financial transactions.” Jason Ansell , VSG's other co-founder, added:“The freedom and flexibility offered by Uniswap resonate with the core values of VSG. As the narrative coin for the VSC blockchain, this move is essential to enhance our liquidity and provide our community with the freedom they deserve.”

Joining the Movement

VSG's listing on Uniswap opens up new avenues for growth and innovation. To celebrate this milestone, VSG is offering a series of incentives, including a limited-time NFT competition where participants can win $100 worth of VSG tokens by purchasing VSG's green NFTs. Additionally, there's a 1/10 chance to win $1,000 with every ten NFTs sold. For more information, users can visit the official VSG portal on Telegram .

About VSG

VSG is a next-generation digital currency designed to meet the needs of enterprises and individuals alike. Initially launched on the Ethereum blockchain, VSG is transitioning to the VSC blockchain, where it aims to provide a scalable, secure, and cost-effective transactional tool and payment solution. As the narrative coin for the VSC blockchain , VSG plays a central role in driving adoption and innovation within this emerging ecosystem. With its innovative buyback mechanism and robust ecosystem, VSG aims to revolutionize the world of decentralized finance (DeFi).

For further details on how to start trading VSG on Uniswap, users can visit or t.me/vsgportal .

