Mahila Congress Launches ‘Kharche Pe Charcha’ Campaign In Maha Against Inflation

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Mumbai Pradesh Mahila on Friday launched the 'Kharche Pe Charcha' (discussion on expenses) campaign in Versova and Chembur Assembly constituencies and it will be carried out across Maharashtra in the wake of inflation disrupting the stability of ordinary families during the festive season.

All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba said that the prices of petrol, diesel, gas, vegetables, and grains have all increased significantly, making it difficult for homemakers to run their households.

“To awaken the BJP on inflation, Mahila Congress will launch a statewide 'Kharche Pe Charcha' campaign. This campaign will be carried out in all villages and talukas across the 288 constituencies,” Lamba said.

She added that ahead of the Assembly elections, the BJP deceives women by promising to reduce inflation.“Due to rising prices, the festive spirit has diminished, and the public is distressed,” Lamba told media persons.

She criticised the BJP government saying that Congress had promised to deposit Rs 1 lakh annually into the accounts of every poor woman if they came to power.

“Although Congress did not form the Union government. However, in Telangana, Rs 2,500 is deposited monthly into women's bank accounts; in Karnataka Rs 2,000, and in Himachal Pradesh Rs 1,500 was given. As soon as Congress came to power, they launched the 'Mahalakshmi Yojana' for women,'' she said.

Lamba said that in Maharashtra the BJP coalition government has introduced the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme just before the elections, which is deceiving women.

“This scheme is plagued by corruption. Banks have withdrawn money from many women's accounts, citing insufficient funds. One person fraudulently filed 30 applications in his wife's name to siphon off the funds. The government is wasting crores of rupees from the state treasury on advertisements for this scheme,” she claimed.

Mumbai Congress President and MP Varsha Gaikwad said that inflation and women's safety are currently crucial issues

“Inflation has made it difficult for women to run their households, and the issue of women's safety is also serious. Women are not safe under the BJP government. We will raise the voice against the BJP government and take the 'Kharcha Pe Charcha' campaign to every household,” she said.