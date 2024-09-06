AUKEY Unveils Omnia-Frez Cooling System With Three New Wireless Chargers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Consumer brand brings innovative designed to tackle overheating issues to the MagFusion Pro wireless charging line

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AUKEY , a leading provider of charging technology, introduced a line of new wireless chargers with their innovative Omnia-Frez cooling system at IFA Berlin . The system powers three new wireless chargers in the MagFusion Pro line: the MagFusion 3-in-1 Pro, MagFusion GameFrost and MagFusion Dash Pro.

AUKEY MagFusion Pro Wireless Charger Series with Omnia-Frez Cooling System: MagFusion Dash Pro, MagFusion 3-in-1 Pro, and MagFusion GameFrost

Designed to tackle overheating issues often seen with fast, wireless charging devices, the Omnia-Frez technology reduces charging temperatures by up to 20°C (68°F) compared to traditional wireless chargers, providing faster and safer charging for your devices. For an iPhone 15 Pro, the full charging time is shortened by 26 minutes, according to AUKEY Lab data. The Omnia-Frez technology also helps preserve an iPhone's battery health and extend its lifespan, prolonging a device's battery life.

"The new Omnia-Frez technology addresses the challenge of overheating while charging head on," said David Yunyou Wu, Vice President of AUKEY. "Overheating slows down charging and degrades a battery's lifespan, but AUKEY's revolutionary Omnia-Frez cooling technology is changing the game for iPhone users."

AUKEY's latest innovations reflect its user-centric approach, adapting new products to meet diverse needs and lifestyles. These three new wireless chargers offer innovative solutions for various scenarios:



MagFusion 3-in-1 Pro: The ultimate charging solution for your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch

MagFusion GameFrost: Designed for the mobile gamer demanding peak performance MagFusion Dash Pro: The perfect blend of sleek design and powerful cooling for on-the-go charging

MagFusion Dash Pro is available for purchase on and authorized retailers starting today, September 6. The MagFusion 3-in-1 Pro and MagFusion GameFrost will be available in Q4 2024. Pricing will be as follows:



Europe: The MagFusion 3-in-1 Pro will retail at €129.99, the MagFusion GameFrost will retail at €42.99 and the MagFusion Dash Pro will retail at €40.99. United States: The MagFusion 3-in-1 Pro will retail at $129.99, the MagFusion GameFrost will retail at $42.99 and the MagFusion Dash Pro will retail for $40.99.

Visit AUKEY at booth H4.2-201 at IFA Berlin for demos of the MagFusion 3-in-1 Pro, MagFusion GameFrost and MagFusion Dash Pro. You can also visit AUKEY's official website at to learn more. Media inquiries can be directed to [email protected] .

About AUKEY

AUKEY is a leading provider of cutting-edge consumer electronics and mobile tech accessories, combining the latest technologies with over a decade of hardware expertise. With a focus on design excellence, reliable performance, and user-friendly experiences, AUKEY continues to expand its product portfolio to complement and elevate the digital lifestyle of its customers.

