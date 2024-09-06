Allwyn Enables The Future Of Digital Art To Be Showcased At The Kennedy Center For The First Time

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

























Groundbreaking artist Refik Anadol turns large sets of data into immersive, visually stunning artwork, using power of AI

Dvořák Dreams, an immersive digital sculpture, harnesses AI to transform data from world-renowned classical composer Antonín Dvořák's musical legacy into dynamic visualisations One of the largest data structures in the world, the landmark exhibition takes place at Kennedy Center in Washington DC, between 4th – 24th September, and is free to attend thanks to Allwyn's support



WASHINGTON, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. premiere of Dvořák Dreams, an immersive digital installation created by renowned artist Refik Anadol using AI, took place Wednesday at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. in a stunning unveiling, with dignitaries, business leaders, technology innovators and members of the public in attendance.

Dvořák Dreams, commissioned by the 0xCollection-a digital, new media, and time-based art initiative based in Switzerland-transforms Antonín Dvořák's musical legacy into dynamic visualisations – using Refik Anadol's signature AI algorithms trained on Dvořák's original data, music and records. Inviting audiences to engage with Dvořák's works through a groundbreaking artistic lens, the artwork sits at the intersection of art and technology and creates a striking and dynamic experience that transcends traditional artistic mediums.

The exhibition will take place from September 4 to 24, 2024, on the REACH Plaza at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. D.C. Dvořák Dreams is a stand-alone exhibition, taking place during the fifth anniversary of REACH, the Kennedy Center's first campus expansion.

The exhibition is free to attend, made possible by the support of Allwyn, a leading multi-national lottery operator. In the United States, Allwyn North America is the private manager of the Illinois Lottery.

Katarína Kohlmayer, member of Allwyn's Board of Directors , commented:“Art has an unparalleled ability to foster connection and collaboration by transcending boundaries, sparking creativity and fostering cultural exchange. Just like our lotteries, art makes it possible for groundbreaking innovations to reach a global audience, bringing people together.”

Wayne Pickup, CEO of Allwyn North America, added: “We are delighted to share this extraordinary exhibition with the U.S. As a leading operator, supplier and business partner to lotteries around the world, Allwyn brings game innovation to players - just as Refik Anadol is breaking new ground in the world of digital art. This collaboration between Allwyn and the Kennedy Center reflects our mutual commitment to building a community where innovation and creativity thrive.”

Refik Anadol, internationally renowned media artist, director, and pioneer in the aesthetics of data and machine intelligence, commented:“ I'm so excited for this exhibition. It's an AI data sculpture, which visualizes Dvorak's very exciting works. His entire repertoire has been reconstructed by AI in the form of beautiful dreams of his mind. This artwork will hopefully create an inspiring moment for society. It's a new form of sculpture, a new form of art. ”

Elle Anastasiou, Director of the 0xCollection: “The 0xCollection is honored to pioneer digital art at the Kennedy Center through our public exhibition of a groundbreaking commission by the renowned Refik Anadol. As emerging technologies like machine learning continue to shape our lives, this installation aims to present a precedent for synergy between established cultural institutions and artists exploring our digital age. It is my sincere hope that Dvorak Dreams will provide new audiences with an experience of the beauty and artistic innovation that thrives at the intersection of cultural legacy and contemporary art.”

About Allwyn

Allwyn is a leading multi-national lottery operator. Allwyn builds better lotteries that return more to good causes by focusing on innovation, technology, efficiency and safety across a growing casual gaming entertainment portfolio. The lottery-first approach of focusing on affordable recreational play has earned Allwyn leading market positions with trusted brands across Europe in Austria, Czech Republic, Greece and Cyprus, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States (Illinois).

For more information about Allwyn and its initiatives, please visit allwyn.com .

About Refik Anadol

Refik Anadol (b. 1985, Istanbul, Turkey) is an internationally renowned media artist, director, and pioneer in the aesthetics of data and machine intelligence. He is the Director of Refik Anadol Studio in Los Angeles, and Lecturer in UCLA's Department of Design Media Arts. Anadol's work locates creativity at the intersection of humans and machines. Taking the data that surrounds us as primary material, and the neural network of a computerised mind as a collaborator, Anadol offers us radical visualisations of our digitised memories and expands the possibilities of interdisciplinary arts.

Anadol's site-specific data paintings and sculptures, live audio and visual performances, and immersive installations take many forms, while encouraging us to rethink our engagement with the physical world, collective experiences, public art as decentralised networks and the creative potential of A.I. Anadol's work has been exhibited at venues including MoMa, Centre Pompidou-Metz, Art Basel, Venice Architecture Biennale, Hammer Museum, and ZKM Center for Art and New Media.

About The 0xCollection

Focused on developing digital art from the present, for the future, the 0xCollection (pronounced“'Hex Collection'”) is a digital, new media, and time-based art collection and initiative based in Basel, Switzerland.

Under the direction of new media expert Elle Anastasiou, 0x launched in September 2023 across two public spaces in Prague with: Synesthetic Immersion, a group exhibition of eight international artists and Dvořák Dreams, a new large-scale commission by Refik Anadol.

Seeking to act as a touchstone for digital, new media and time-based art, 0x actively collects work for public display and education surrounding its current era of technological innovation and interactivity. The collection serves to further dialogue between artists working at the cusp of the technopocene by placing a decentralised approach to collecting and curating at the heart of its mission. Through an acquisition structure based on exhibition capsules, 0x aims to highlight and commemorate cultural moments in the now, while also interacting with a growing network of curators, experts, researchers, historians, and artists excelling within the fields of digital new media art.

To learn more about the 0xCollection, visit .

About the Kennedy Center

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is America's living memorial to President John F. Kennedy, attracting millions of visitors each year to more than 2,000 performances, events, and exhibits. With its artistic affiliates, the National Symphony Orchestra and Washington National Opera, the Center is one of the nation's busiest performing arts centers dedicated to providing world-class art, powerful education, and outstanding memorial experiences to the broadest possible constituency. Across all its offerings, the Kennedy Center is committed to increasing accessible, inclusive opportunities for all people to participate in, and learn through the arts, including more than 400 free performances each year and a variety of Specially Priced Ticket programs for students, seniors, persons with disabilities, and others. On September 7, 2019, the Kennedy Center inaugurated the REACH, its first-ever major expansion. Designed by Steven Holl Associates, the REACH provides visitors with new opportunities to interact and engage with the Center as the nation's premier nexus of arts, learning, and culture. On September 8, 2022, the Kennedy Center unveiled Art and Ideals: President John F. Kennedy, a new 7,500-square foot permanent exhibit exploring Kennedy's presidency and his commitment to the arts. To learn more about the Kennedy Center, please visit .

Media enquiries:

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: