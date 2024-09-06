Kazakh Deputy PM Meets Qatar's Envoy

Astana: Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan H E Murat Nurtleu met yesterday with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Kazakhstan H E Abdullah Hussein Al Jaber. During the meeting, the two sides discussed relations of bilateral cooperation and ways to support and enhance them.

