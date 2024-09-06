عربي


Transaction In Own Shares


9/6/2024 2:15:51 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 6th September 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 5th September 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 12,154
Lowest price per share (pence): 674.00
Highest price per share (pence): 682.00
Weighted average price per day (pence): 679.2535

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p)
XLON 679.2535 12,154 674.00 682.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number
05 September 2024 09:58:40 37 680.00 XLON 00297024583TRLO1
05 September 2024 09:58:40 37 680.00 XLON 00297024582TRLO1
05 September 2024 10:22:02 120 680.00 XLON 00297047920TRLO1
05 September 2024 10:35:16 121 677.00 XLON 00297060922TRLO1
05 September 2024 10:35:16 121 677.00 XLON 00297060923TRLO1
05 September 2024 13:32:31 20 676.00 XLON 00297091596TRLO1
05 September 2024 15:35:24 7 680.00 XLON 00297096209TRLO1
05 September 2024 15:37:42 164 681.00 XLON 00297096261TRLO1
05 September 2024 15:37:42 412 681.00 XLON 00297096262TRLO1
05 September 2024 15:37:56 14 681.00 XLON 00297096297TRLO1
05 September 2024 15:39:48 5 682.00 XLON 00297096363TRLO1
05 September 2024 15:40:18 340 681.00 XLON 00297096394TRLO1
05 September 2024 15:40:18 87 681.00 XLON 00297096395TRLO1
05 September 2024 15:40:18 102 681.00 XLON 00297096396TRLO1
05 September 2024 15:50:00 347 680.00 XLON 00297096854TRLO1
05 September 2024 15:50:00 116 680.00 XLON 00297096855TRLO1
05 September 2024 15:50:00 115 680.00 XLON 00297096856TRLO1
05 September 2024 15:50:00 115 680.00 XLON 00297096857TRLO1
05 September 2024 15:50:00 115 680.00 XLON 00297096859TRLO1
05 September 2024 15:50:00 115 680.00 XLON 00297096860TRLO1
05 September 2024 15:50:00 116 680.00 XLON 00297096861TRLO1
05 September 2024 15:50:00 230 680.00 XLON 00297096862TRLO1
05 September 2024 15:50:00 5,000 680.00 XLON 00297096858TRLO1
05 September 2024 15:50:00 271 680.00 XLON 00297096863TRLO1
05 September 2024 15:50:00 52 680.00 XLON 00297096864TRLO1
05 September 2024 15:50:00 43 680.00 XLON 00297096865TRLO1
05 September 2024 15:50:00 51 680.00 XLON 00297096866TRLO1
05 September 2024 15:50:00 98 680.00 XLON 00297096867TRLO1
05 September 2024 15:50:00 50 680.00 XLON 00297096868TRLO1
05 September 2024 15:50:01 5 680.00 XLON 00297096878TRLO1
05 September 2024 15:50:01 370 680.00 XLON 00297096879TRLO1
05 September 2024 15:53:57 476 679.00 XLON 00297097075TRLO1
05 September 2024 15:54:08 474 678.00 XLON 00297097096TRLO1
05 September 2024 16:01:04 455 678.00 XLON 00297097569TRLO1
05 September 2024 16:01:04 114 678.00 XLON 00297097570TRLO1
05 September 2024 16:01:04 260 678.00 XLON 00297097571TRLO1
05 September 2024 16:14:40 827 677.00 XLON 00297098570TRLO1
05 September 2024 16:14:40 679 675.00 XLON 00297098571TRLO1
05 September 2024 16:15:06 73 674.00 XLON 00297098609TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


