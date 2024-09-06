(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 6th September 2024 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec plc (“Investec”). Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 5th September 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 12,154 Lowest price per share (pence): 674.00 Highest price per share (pence): 682.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 679.2535

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 679.2535 12,154 674.00 682.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 05 September 2024 09:58:40 37 680.00 XLON 00297024583TRLO1 05 September 2024 09:58:40 37 680.00 XLON 00297024582TRLO1 05 September 2024 10:22:02 120 680.00 XLON 00297047920TRLO1 05 September 2024 10:35:16 121 677.00 XLON 00297060922TRLO1 05 September 2024 10:35:16 121 677.00 XLON 00297060923TRLO1 05 September 2024 13:32:31 20 676.00 XLON 00297091596TRLO1 05 September 2024 15:35:24 7 680.00 XLON 00297096209TRLO1 05 September 2024 15:37:42 164 681.00 XLON 00297096261TRLO1 05 September 2024 15:37:42 412 681.00 XLON 00297096262TRLO1 05 September 2024 15:37:56 14 681.00 XLON 00297096297TRLO1 05 September 2024 15:39:48 5 682.00 XLON 00297096363TRLO1 05 September 2024 15:40:18 340 681.00 XLON 00297096394TRLO1 05 September 2024 15:40:18 87 681.00 XLON 00297096395TRLO1 05 September 2024 15:40:18 102 681.00 XLON 00297096396TRLO1 05 September 2024 15:50:00 347 680.00 XLON 00297096854TRLO1 05 September 2024 15:50:00 116 680.00 XLON 00297096855TRLO1 05 September 2024 15:50:00 115 680.00 XLON 00297096856TRLO1 05 September 2024 15:50:00 115 680.00 XLON 00297096857TRLO1 05 September 2024 15:50:00 115 680.00 XLON 00297096859TRLO1 05 September 2024 15:50:00 115 680.00 XLON 00297096860TRLO1 05 September 2024 15:50:00 116 680.00 XLON 00297096861TRLO1 05 September 2024 15:50:00 230 680.00 XLON 00297096862TRLO1 05 September 2024 15:50:00 5,000 680.00 XLON 00297096858TRLO1 05 September 2024 15:50:00 271 680.00 XLON 00297096863TRLO1 05 September 2024 15:50:00 52 680.00 XLON 00297096864TRLO1 05 September 2024 15:50:00 43 680.00 XLON 00297096865TRLO1 05 September 2024 15:50:00 51 680.00 XLON 00297096866TRLO1 05 September 2024 15:50:00 98 680.00 XLON 00297096867TRLO1 05 September 2024 15:50:00 50 680.00 XLON 00297096868TRLO1 05 September 2024 15:50:01 5 680.00 XLON 00297096878TRLO1 05 September 2024 15:50:01 370 680.00 XLON 00297096879TRLO1 05 September 2024 15:53:57 476 679.00 XLON 00297097075TRLO1 05 September 2024 15:54:08 474 678.00 XLON 00297097096TRLO1 05 September 2024 16:01:04 455 678.00 XLON 00297097569TRLO1 05 September 2024 16:01:04 114 678.00 XLON 00297097570TRLO1 05 September 2024 16:01:04 260 678.00 XLON 00297097571TRLO1 05 September 2024 16:14:40 827 677.00 XLON 00297098570TRLO1 05 September 2024 16:14:40 679 675.00 XLON 00297098571TRLO1 05 September 2024 16:15:06 73 674.00 XLON 00297098609TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970