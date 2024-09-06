Alvarez Shines As Argentina Breeze Past Chile In World Cup Qualifier

(MENAFN- IANS) Buenos Aires, Sep 6 (IANS) Julian Alvarez scored one goal and set up another as Argentina continued their march toward a place in the 2026 with 3-0 home victory over Chile.

The hosts broke the deadlock just after halftime through Alexis Mac Allister, who swept home a first-time effort after Lautaro Martinez allowed Julian Alvarez's cross to pass through his legs.

Alvarez doubled the advantage with a 20-yard drive that rebounded in off the underside of the crossbar, reports Xinhua.

Paulo Dybala, a late substitute for Mac Allister, put the result beyond doubt when he received Alejandro Garnacho's pass and danced around his marker before rifling a left-footed shot that beat goalkeeper Gabriel Arias at his near post.

The result at Estadio Monumental leaves Argentina five points clear at the top of the South American zone standings with 18 points from seven qualifiers. Chile are ninth with just one win so far.

Reigning World Cup and Copa America champions Argentina will complete their double header of qualifiers with a clash against Colombia in Barranquilla on Tuesday while Chile will host Bolivia in Santiago the same day.

Earlier on Thursday, Bolivia secured their second win of the qualifying campaign with a 4-0 home victory over Venezuela.