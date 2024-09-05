Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (KHPI) Launches At CBOE - Kensington Asset Management Rings In A New Income Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The CBOE Global Markets stage was buzzing with excitement today, as Kensington Asset Management, in partnership with Liquid Strategies as sub-advisor, rang the closing bell to celebrate the launch of their new , the Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (KHPI) . It was a moment that captured the and dedication of everyone involved, marking a new chapter in the firm's growth and a shared achievement that everyone was thrilled to be a part of.

Mark Engelbrecht, Managing Partner at Kensington Asset Management, highlighted the significance of the event: "Today isn't just about celebrating the hard work and creativity behind KHPI; it's also about the excitement of delivering a product that serves a growing need for investors. Conceived by Liquid Strategies, KHPI is the product of strong partnership and collaboration between our firms, one that we believe will make a meaningful difference for investors."

Shawn Gibson, Founder and Portfolio Manager of Liquid Strategies, spoke about the partnership's impact, saying, "KHPI is the result of a true collaboration between our teams, born from a shared vision to create something that really meets investors' needs. We saw the demand for a yield-driven strategy that doesn't force people to choose between growth and protection, so we developed the Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (KHPI) that seeks to deliver high tax-advantaged monthly income while still allowing for capital appreciation and providing downside hedge. In today's volatile market, we believe KHPI will deliver for investors looking for a balanced income strategy that combines yield, growth, and risk management. It's a significant step forward in the derivative income space, and we're proud to have brought it to life with Kensington Asset Management."

About Kensington Asset Management:

Kensington Asset Management, advisor to the Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (KHPI) specializes in active systematic strategies, built to navigate market volatility by providing innovative pathways to upside participation with a

downside hedge.

About Liquid Strategies : Liquid Strategies, sub-advisor to the Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (KHPI) focuses on managing dynamic investment strategies designed to help investors achieve their investment goals with innovative investment solutions. In addition to KHPI, the Sub-Advisor manages a series of Strategies and Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") under the name Overlay Shares.

For more information about KHPI or to learn more about Kensington Asset Management, please visit .

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (KHPI) before investing. The Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Fund may be obtained by calling 1(866) 303-8623 / visiting , which should be read carefully. There is no guarantee the Fund will achieve its investment objectives. Please read carefully. There is no guarantee any investment strategy will generate a profit or prevent a loss.



Investing in Funds involves risk, including loss of principal. Risks specific to the Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF are detailed in the prospectus and include Management Risk, Equity Risk, ETF Risks, Tax Risk, Market Risk, Underlying Funds Risk, Derivative Risk (Futures Contract, Swap Agreement, Options), Short Sale Risk, Leverage Risk, Limited History of Operations Risk, Non-Diversification Risk, and Turnover Risk.

Options Risk: An option gives the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy (call) or sell (put) an asset at a specified price. Options are speculative. The Fund may lose the premium paid if the underlying asset's price doesn't move favorably. Writing put options risks declines in the asset's value, while writing call options may require delivering the asset below market price. Uncovered call options carry the risk of unlimited loss.

Advisory services offered through Kensington Asset Management, LLC.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, Distributor, Member FINRA/SIPC not affiliated with Kensington Asset Management, LLC or Liquid Strategies, LLC.

