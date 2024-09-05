Recruiting For Good Launches Love Tennis Fashion To Help Fund Girl Causes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Love and Supporting Girls? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to help fund girl causes Paris to LA

Love Tennis Fashion and Supporting Girls? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to help fund Girls Tennis Camps Paris to LA

Love to Support Girls Sports? Retain Recruiting for Good to find the best talent today; 10% of our placement fees help fund elite tennis camps for girls Good for You+Community

Our luxury fashion reward is perfectly designed for fashion forward avid tennis players; and fans who love to fashionably attend The World's Best Tennis Events! Dress to Own Paris to LA!

Recruiting for Good created and is funding meaningful leadership development program for tweens Passion + Purpose + Play!

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to fund girl causes. And is rewarding referrals with sweet tennis shopping gift cards.

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund girl causes.In an effort to generate more funding for girl causes; Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with Luxury Tennis Fashion .According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Your referrals help us generate proceeds to support girl causes that make a lasting difference! Did you know less than 2% of all U.S. giving goes to organizations that fund girls and women!? "How to Support Girls and Earn Tennis Luxury Rewards ?1. Introduce an HR manager hiring professional staff to Recruiting for Good.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find an employee; and earns a finder's fee that is shared.3. Person who made introduction earns The Sweetest Luxury Tennis Shopping Reward to mix and match.Recruiting for Good is rewarding gift cards The World's Best Tennis Fashion Brands; and luxury sunglasses, jewelry, and kicks (tennis shoes).Carlos Cymerman adds, "Our luxury fashion reward is perfectly designed for fashion forward avid tennis players; and fans who love to fashionably attend The World's Best Tennis Events!"AboutLove Tennis Fashion and Supporting Girls? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to help fund girl causes. Earn The Sweetest Luxury Tennis Fashion Reward to Mix and Match (Your favorite tennis brands with sunglasses, jewelry, and tennis shoes). To learn more visit Paris to LA!Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, and Support Girl Sports. To learn more visit: Good for You + Community Too!Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman created Girls Design TomorrowTM in 2020; a meaningful leadership development program. Tweens are invited to participate in community gigs, and create social causes/clubs. To learn more visit Passion + Purpose + Play!

Carlos Cymerman

Recruiting for Good

+1 310-720-8324

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Exceptionally Talented 15 Year Old BooksandLooks works on Girls Design Tomorrow and has her own Sport Events Fashion Review Gig; this is her US Open Review.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.