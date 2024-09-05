Hoag Digestive Health Institute Welcomes Dr. Jennifer Phan As Medical Director Of Hoag Irvine Advanced Endoscopy Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Hoag Digestive Institute welcomes Medical Director for the Hoag Irvine Advanced Endoscopy Center Jennifer Phan, M.D., a board-certified gastroenterologist. Dr. Phan brings a depth of knowledge of endoscopy, bariatrics and pancreaticobiliary and has also been named Director of Bariatric Endoscopy and Program Director of the Advanced Endoscopy Fellowship at Hoag.

Dr. Phan's special interests include endoscopic management of obesity and associated metabolic disorders, such as and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. With her impressive background and comprehensive approach to patient care, Dr. Phan is a natural fit for Hoag.

"Dr. Phan is known for working alongside multiple medical and surgical subspecialties to find the best outcome for her patients," said Kenneth J. Chang, M.D., executive medical director of the Digestive Health Institute at Hoag. "She brings her creative mind-set and collaborative approach to bear for her patients, who subsequently receive the best care possible. We are excited to call Dr. Phan our colleague."

A leader at the forefront of endoscopy, Dr. Phan said she was drawn to Hoag for the hospital's dedication to innovation and patient-centric approach to care.

"Hoag has a reputation as a pioneering hospital where specialists can provide the most advanced, proven care possible to patients," Dr. Phan said. "I am honored to help advance this already impressive institute."

Alongside her Hoag colleagues, Dr. Phan champions innovations, including offering patients an incisionless, minimally invasive weight loss option through endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG).This procedure folds and sutures the stomach to decrease its size and is an alternative to surgically removing a large portion of the stomach for patients who need or are looking for a different approach to bariatric surgery.

Dr. Phan is also focused on the diagnosis and management of pancreaticobiliary diseases through the use of endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP). She helps patients with post-bariatric

surgery revisions for weight regain,

removal of large polyps through endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR), and she uses single- and double-balloon enteroscopy for deep bowel evaluation and therapy.

Hoag's advanced imaging and technology draw top talent like Dr. Phan, Dr. Chang said.

"Dr. Phan has authored several peer-reviewed research papers in well-known bariatric and advanced endoscopy journals and is highly esteemed by colleagues in her field. Her considerable knowledge and passion for her patients will make her an asset to the Orange County community," Dr. Chang said.



Dr. Phan

completed her gastroenterology and advanced endoscopy fellowship at UCLA and was inducted into the 2021 class of the American College of Gastroenterology Young Physician Leadership Scholars Program as well as the 2022 class of the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Leadership Education and Development program for distinguished female junior faculty. She sits on the American Gastroenterological Association Center for GI Innovation and Technology and serves as the Women in Endoscopy Committee Chair of Industry Relations. She is active in several bariatric endoscopy societies and regularly gives national and international lectures on obesity, specifically regarding bariatric and metabolic endoscopy, diagnosis and treatment of pancreaticobiliary cancers, resection of large colon polyps and complex defect closures.

Dr. Phan practices gastroenterology at 500 Superior Avenue, Suite 100 Newport Beach. To schedule an appointment, visit hoag/digestive or call 949-764-5760.

