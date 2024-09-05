Casa Pacifica Opens Supportive Housing For Transitional Age Youth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Innovative Partnership with County of Ventura, Project Homekey Expands and Therapeutic Support for Out of Home (Foster) Care, At-Risk Youth

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Casa Pacifica, the largest nonprofit provider of children's and adolescent mental services in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties, will celebrate the opening of its new supportive housing for transitional age youth (18-25) on September 13, 2024.

In attendance will be:

Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin

Shawna Morris, MPA, CEO Casa Pacifica

Dr. Sevet Johnson, CEO, County of Ventura

Supervisor Viany Lopez, County of Ventura

Christan Schuyler, Director, Transitional Youth Services (TYS), Casa Pacifica

Former youth in foster care – Bree

The new housing builds on Casa Pacifica's 30-year legacy of supporting at-risk children, youth, adults, and families through therapeutic programs and services. The nonprofit provides one of the few supportive housing programs in Ventura County focused on the unique needs of transitional age youth. By providing a holistic approach that combines stable housing with case management, mental health services, education and career development, Casa Pacifica has empowered countless youth and families to overcome significant mental health challenges.

"This housing offers stability as vulnerable young adults transition to independence," said Shawna Morris, Casa Pacifica CEO.

Designed for well-being, the semi-independent units resemble a college dorm, with shared kitchens and common areas. Residents will have access to a pool, gym, and specialty services like equine and animal-assisted therapies. They will be given the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the community through supervised community activities such as trips to local museums, libraries, and movie theaters.

The new housing expands capacity from 10 to 27 beds, nearly tripling the number of young adults Casa Pacifica can support.

About this population:

Less than three percent of youth that have been in foster care graduate from college and 25% are incarcerated by the age of 24.

Approximately 50% of people who are homeless spent time in foster care.

Nationally, 40% of youth from out of home (foster) care experience homelessness within two years of leaving the system.

Casa Pacifica's Transitional Youth Services program equips youth with a roof over their heads and essential skills for self-sufficiency. The success of youth like Bree, who has lived both on campus in the housing units as well as in the TYS program, highlights the impact of these services. After reuniting with her family, Bree realized she would be more successful in Ventura County. She reached out to Casa Pacifica earlier this year, and with their support, she returned to the county. Since then, Bree has obtained her driver's license, been working two jobs, and is on track to be promoted to a manager with one of her employers. Bree will attend this event to talk more about her time with Casa Pacifica and how it shaped her life now.

"Partnerships like this are critical to addressing mental health and housing insecurity," Morris said. "We're laying the foundation for long-term success for these young adults."

Casa Pacifica Mission: Casa Pacifica inspires hope and nurtures mental health and well-being of children, young adults, and families to realize their full potential.

Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families provides assessment, clinical, medical, residential, and educational services to foster and at-risk children/youth struggling with complex mental health disorders due to past trauma and/or mental illness. The agency is the largest non-profit provider of children's and adolescent mental health services in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties and administers 17 campus- and community-based programs and services designed to give youth, and their families, the tools they need to heal, rebuild and strengthen relationships, reengage with their educations, and overcome their negative emotional and behavioral challenges. The agency's Camino a Casa program, available to clients with private insurance, provides behavioral health care to support youth ages 12 to 17 with emotional and behavioral issues, along with their families.

For more information about Casa Pacifica visit its website or call the Development Department at (805) 445-7800.

