Dubai: Mashreq Metro Station To Now Be Renamed As Insurancemarket

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 5:10 PM

Last updated: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 8:35 PM

Mashreq Metro Station will now be known as InsuranceMarket Metro Station, the Roads and Authority (RTA) announced on Thursday.

The station is on the Red Line between Mall of The Emirates and Dubai Internet City Metro Stations - strategically located on Zayed Road.

The naming of the Metro station will be valid for 10 years.

RTA has changed the outdoor signs and will also be updating the smart and electronic systems of the public transport network, including the audio announcement on board the metro carriages during the transition period from September to November this year.

RTA has asked commuters to note the change in the station's name. Riders can seek any assistance or clarification from RTA teams at the stations, if needed.

Successful partnership with private sector

Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Kalbat, CEO of the Rail Agency at RTA, said awarding the name of Metro stations to companies is part of the“successful partnerships with the private sector in stimulating economic growth” in Dubai.

“The collaboration with InsuranceMarket serves as a model for a successful public-private partnership, contributing to benefiting from RTA's projects and initiatives, creating job opportunities in various fields, and paving the way for the private sector to support the government's direction in this regard,” he added.

For marketing purposes

Kalbat underscored“Dubai provides an excellent platform for major companies and entrepreneurs to showcase and promote their brands and Dubai Metro stations offer a unique and advanced advertising opportunity for companies and investors in the UAE and the region. They can market their products, services, and solutions across various economic and commercial sectors. This aligns with their goals to enhance global competitiveness, grow their businesses in Dubai and the UAE, and expand into international markets.”

Dubai Metro naming rights have been in place since 2009. In January last year, Al Safa Metro Station was rebranded as Onpassive Metro Station and the name is also valid for 10 years. In 2021, Dubai Marina Metro Station was renamed Sobha Realty Metro Station, while Al Jaffliya Station was rebranded as 'Max Fashion' and Al Rashdiya Station became 'Centrepoint'.

Several stations on the Red Line have also been named after local and international corporate entities, including Emirates Airlines, GGICO, and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (previously Al Karama station).

Avinash Babur, founder & CEO of InsuranceMarket, expressed his appreciation for the awarding of the Metro Station naming rights, noting that having one of Dubai's iconic metro stations dedicated to InsuranceMarket is a significant milestone in the organisation's journey. He added he looks forward to the positive impact this collaboration will have on both residents and visitors of Dubai.

