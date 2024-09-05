National Police Car Builder's Expansion Brings Critical Services To The Central Valley

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dana Safety Supply's New Fresno Location

- David Russo, CEO, Dana Safety SupplyGREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dana Safety Supply, a leading provider of emergency vehicle upfitting and law enforcement equipment, has announced the opening of a new location in Fresno, set to serve agencies across California's Central Valley.This expansion marks a significant move for the company as it continues to grow its footprint nationwide, with the Fresno facility becoming the 39th location in its portfolio.Strategically situated just one mile from the freeway, the Fresno site offers a spacious 21,300 square feet of shop and warehouse space, 10 installation bays, and secure parking for over 150 vehicles. The facility's central location is expected to greatly enhance service efficiency for public safety agencies across the region.The new location will be overseen by Regional General Manager George Maris, a seasoned industry professional with more than 30 years of experience. Maris will be supported by Operations Manager Greg Price, Regional Sales Manager Chris DeGioanni and a dedicated team of Emergency Vehicle Technicians.“We're committed to providing public safety agencies with faster service and local support,” said David Russo, President and CEO of Dana Safety Supply.“With the addition of our Fresno location, we're bringing essential services closer to where they're needed most, and we have plans for further expansion in California.”The expansion comes during a time of heightened focus on officer safety, and Dana Safety Supply is leading the way with its BallisTech® Vehicle Armoring Solutions. As ambush-style attacks on officers continue to rise, these armoring solutions are designed to offer crucial protection against high-powered threats while seamlessly integrating into law enforcement vehicles. The company has emerged as an industry leader in this lifesaving technology, setting a new standard for Officer safety.In addition to upfitting emergency vehicles, Dana Safety Supply is known as a master distributor of law enforcement gear, offering everything from SWAT and tactical equipment to body armor, duty gear, boots, badges, and more. In select states, they also provide weapons and ammunition specifically tailored for law enforcement use.The company's ongoing growth reflects its commitment to addressing service gaps in critical areas. In 2023, Dana Safety Supply outfitted over 21,000 emergency vehicles, up significantly over 2022. With plans for additional expansion in the coming months, the company is poised to further strengthen its presence across the nation.Dana Safety Supply, headquartered in Greensboro, NC, now operates 39 locations across the U.S. The company is actively recruiting industry professionals and encourages interested candidates to explore career opportunities on its website.

Thomas Sabo

Dana Safety Supply

email us here

Emergency Vehicle Upfits By The Industry Leader

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.