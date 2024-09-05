FOOD BANK FOR NEW YORK CITY KICKS OFF HUNGER ACTION MONTH AS 50% OF NEW YORK CITY FAMILIES STRUGGLE TO AFFORD FOOD AND RENT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AS GROCERY PRICES SKYROCKET THE AMOUNT OF EXTRA MONEY FAMILIES NEED PER WEEK TO THRIVE REACHES ITS HIGHEST POINT IN OVER 20 YEARS

This September, Food For New York City joins forces with major hunger-relief organizations across the country for Hunger Action Month, a time to raise awareness about and take action against food insecurity, which continues to impact hundreds of thousands of families right here in New York City.

Currently, even with two workers in the household, 1 in 3 NYC families are struggling to make ends meet with 50% of New York City families unable to afford the rising costs of food and rent. As families make sacrifices to keep food on the table and lights on overhead, they turn to organizations such as Food Bank,

for the protein, fresh produce, and culturally relevant food items they need to thrive. Food Bank For New York City continues to see an increase in the number of visits families across New York City are having to make, which is why we need all New Yorkers to join Food Bank in the fight against hunger NOW .

"Times have never been tougher for the families we serve across New York City," said Leslie Gordon, Food Bank For New York City President & CEO . "Many of the moms, dads, grandparents, aunts, and uncles who come to our doors are working multiple jobs to make ends meet... and still struggling to put food on the table. That's why we need all our neighbors to join us in the fight against hunger now... not just for one family, but for all the families making unbelievable sacrifices to feed the people they love most."

Families help each other survive in New York City, whether it's a family of origin or a chosen family of neighbors and friends. At a time when more than 1.2 million New Yorkers are facing food insecurity, these families have never been more important . Join Food Bank For New York City this Hunger Action Month in celebrating these vital communities as we work to ensure that no parent or caregiver ever has to make the impossible choice between food, rent, utilities, or medical care as they fight to feed the people they love most.

Donate : Financial contributions directly support our mission to empower every New Yorker to achieve food security for good.

Volunteer : Help prepare meals and distribute bags of shelf-stable pantry goods at our Community Kitchen & Food Pantry in Harlem. Advocate : Join our action team to advocate for policies that prioritize food security for all New Yorkers.

About Food Bank For New York City

Driven by our mission to empower every New Yorker to achieve food security for good, we harness the collective power of our network of food providers, partners, and volunteers to activate the right resources, supports, and expertise across the five boroughs. Our work with more than 800 soup kitchens, food pantries, and campus partners provides immediate and reliable access to food and nutrition education, while our economic empowerment programs give people the tools and know-how to improve their financial wellness. Community by community, we work together to make progress on a more hopeful, dignified, and equitable future for all. To learn more about our impact or get involved, visit foodbanknyc.

