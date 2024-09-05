HIMSS25 Registration Is Open!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HIMSS25 Logo

World's Premier Information and Event Returns to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration for HIMSS25 Global Health & is now open. The annual event is scheduled to take place March 3-6, 2025, at the Venetian & Center, Caesars Forum and Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada.



HIMSS25 will bring 30,000+ health information and professionals, clinicians, executives, payers and suppliers from over 70 countries

around the world. The four-day conference features world-class education, cutting-edge products and solutions, and networking opportunities designed to drive innovation in the global health ecosystem.

"As we open registration for the world's largest health information and technology conference, we invite the industry to join us in a collaborative effort to shape the future of health.," said Elli Riley, Vice President of the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition by Informa Markets. "At HIMSS25, we provide world-renowned thought leadership,

innovative solutions, and connections to tackle the biggest health challenges around people, processes, and technology while

keeping the patient at the core. Together, as a community of industry professionals, we can create tomorrow's healthcare landscape and leave a lasting legacy."

HIMSS Members can take advantage of exclusive discounts on conference registration fees.

To register and find more information, visit .

