INTOO Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certificationtm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

INTOO earns top workplace honors with 94% of employees saying it's a great place to work, far exceeding the national average by 37 points.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- INTOO is proud to be CertifiedTM by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at INTOO. This year, 94% of employees said it's a great place to work – 37 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

Certification is earned based on INTOO employee responses to a Trust Index© Survey, which included questions about workplace quality. Subcategories included management, pride in their work, innovation, fairness and inclusivity. In addition, a culture assessment was submitted that provided an overview of INTOO's employee demographics and organizational programs.

INTOO is focused on empowering organizations to be the type of employer that motivates, celebrates, and engages its employees, and that demonstrates care for each individual throughout the employee lifecycle. This year's survey results reinforced how INTOO embodies these values.

Survey findings include:

. 100% of employees said that they look forward to coming to work here – 18 points higher than the average of the top 100 companies surveyed

. 100% of employees said that when you join INTOO, you're made to feel welcome

. 96% of employees report experiencing a high level of intimacy, freedom to express themselves, and a sense of hospitality and community in the workplace environment

. 96% of employees perceive that management promotes inclusive behavior, avoids discrimination, and is committed to ensuring fair appeals

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture.“By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that INTOO stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

“Our employees' survey responses are a testament to our ability to form close bonds, even as a virtual company,” says Mira Greeland, CRO of INTOO.“This ability translates directly to our services, where we excel at delivering career development and outplacement programs with a personalized, whole-human approach, all delivered in a virtual setting.”

“As a leader in career development and transition services, it's important that we practice what we preach, making sure that each of our team members feel valued,” says INTOO VP of HR, John Torre.“Fortunately, these survey findings show we're doing just that.”

According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About INTOO

INTOO is the award-winning career development and outplacement flagship for Gi Group, a global leader in HR and talent solutions with decades of experience in delivering high-touch, people-focused programs to more than 20,000 companies around the world. Our focus on personalized, one-on-one coaching and technology innovation enables organizations of all sizes to protect their employer brand throughout the employee lifecycle, with flexible solutions to enhance the candidate experience, career mobility, and workforce transition.

About Great Place to Work CertificationTM

Great Place To Work® CertificationTM is the most definitive“employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For AllTM Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work CertifiedTM or receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.

Sarina Basch

INTOO

+1 888-879-9357

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.