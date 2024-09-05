England Vs Australia: Injured Jos Buttler Ruled Out Of T20I Series

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Jos Buttler has been ruled out of the T20I series against Australia because of a calf injury. The wicketkeeper batsman is doubtful for the ODIs also. Kolkata Knight Riders opener Phil Salt has been named as England captain for the T20Is against the Aussies, starting on Wednesday (September 11).

Buttler last played during England's loss to India in the T20 World Cup

semifinals in June. The wicketkeeper batsman sustained the injury during training for the Hundred, forcing him to miss the entire tournament.

Although he was expected to comeback for the T20Is against Australia, the 33-year-old is now doubtful for the entire white ball campaign. Should he miss the ODIs, starting on September 19, Harry Brook is expected to take over captaincy duties.



England will play three T20Is and five ODIs against Australia in the next couple of weeks before traveling to Pakistan for the three-Test series in October.



Phil Salt is set to lead England for the first time in Buttler's absence. The 28-year-old opener has played 31 T20Is so far, scoring 885 runs at an average of 35.40 and highest score of 119. The wicket-keeper batsman rose to limelight after playing a key role in KKR's IPL triumph this year. He, along with Sunil Narine formed a lethal opening partnership.

England Men's T20I Squad

Phil Salt (Captain), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner



England Men's ODI Squad

Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Reece Topley, John Turner



