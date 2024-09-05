Kuwait FM Receives Letter From Tajik Couhterpart On Boosting Ties

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- Foreign Abdullah A-Yahya on Thursday received a written message from his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin dealing with the close relations bonding the two friendly countries and means of boosting them in various domains. Minister Al-Yahya received the letter during a reception of the Tajik Republic Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, Dr. Zubaydullo Zubaydzoda, at the Foreign headquarters. (end) nma

