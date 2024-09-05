Vmware Software Portfolio Now Available Through Carahsoft’S U.S. Department Of Navy Enterprise Software Initiative Blanket Purchase Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enabling Streamlined Access to VMware Cloud Foundation for Enhanced IT Operations in the Navy

RESTON, Va., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Corp. , The Trusted IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Broadcom has been awarded a new Department of the Navy (DON) Enterprise Software Agreement (ESA) blanket purchase agreement (BPA) in accordance with Carahsoft's General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule contract.



This DON Enterprise Software Agreement will provide a contract vehicle to purchase new licenses for VMware's -- recently acquired by Broadcom -- software portfolio, including VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF). The contract consists of a 1-year base period and two optional 1-year extensions.

“This award builds on many years of partnership between Carahsoft, Broadcom, our resellers and the Navy, including a recent BPA for the VMware software portfolio,” said Will Jones, Senior Vice President who oversees the Broadcom relationship at Carahsoft.“The contract will enable the Navy to more easily access VMware technology to enhance operational efficiency, supercharge workload performance and modernize cloud infrastructures.”

VMware Cloud Foundation is a private cloud platform that delivers public cloud scale and agility with private cloud security and performance, and low overall total cost of ownership. VMware Cloud Foundation supports customers' digital innovation with faster infrastructure modernization, a simplified cloud experience and better cyber resiliency and security. With integrated, enterprise-class compute, networking, storage, management and security, VMware Cloud Foundation enables a unified, consistent private cloud experience across any environment.

VMware Cloud Foundation includes native Kubernetes to support both VM and containerized workloads on a single platform, enables advanced AI/ML workloads at enterprise scale and offers integrated data services capabilities. IT can continuously optimize performance and costs, protect the business from threats and enable the business to focus on outcomes instead of operations through advanced observability and insights. VMware Cloud Foundation customers benefit from license portability which enables them to purchase subscriptions of the new VMware Cloud Foundation software and have complete mobility between their on-premises environment and supported endpoints of choice.

This is a mandatory-use BPA: The use of Department of the Navy (DON) Enterprise Software Licensing (ESL) Agreements is mandated per the 22 February 2012, DON Chief Information Officer (CIO)/Assistant Secretary of the Navy (ASN) Research, Development, & Acquisition (RDA)/ASN Financial Management & Comptroller (FMC) memorandum to achieve maximum cost savings.

The BPA aligns with the Federal Acquisition Streamlining Act and the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific, with the aim of minimizing the costs associated with traditional procurement processes. These processes include sourcing, technical document and solicitation development, contract term negotiations and offer evaluations.

About the DoD Enterprise Software Initiative (DoD ESI)

DoD ESI is an official DoD initiative sponsored by the DoD Chief Information Officer (CIO) to lead in the establishment and management of enterprise COTS IT agreements, assets, and policies. DoD ESI lowers the total cost of ownership across the DoD, Coast Guard and Intelligence Communities for commercial software, IT hardware, and services. Additional information about the DoD ESI can be found at .

