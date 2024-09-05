Bullet Train Or High-Speed Rail Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The bullet train or high-speed rail market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $39.40 billion in 2023 to $42.82 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to a rise in demand for energy-efficient transport, an increase in allocation of the budget for the development of railways, a growing demand for faster travel and time savings, a rise in popularity of bullet train/high-speed rail, and enhanced comfort and safety.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Bullet Train Or High-Speed Rail Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The bullet train or high-speed rail market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $60.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to government initiatives and infrastructure investments, an increase in the use of public transport services, a focus on sustainability and environmental concerns, an expansion of the tourism sector, and a rise in industrial & mining activity.

Growth Driver Of The Bullet Train Or High-Speed Rail Market

The increase in demand for public transport services is expected to propel the growth of the bullet train or high-speed rail market going forward. Public transport is a system of shared transportation services, including buses, trains, and subways, accessible to the general public for efficient urban and regional mobility. The demand for public transport is due to the need to address urban congestion, environmental concerns, cost-effectiveness, convenience, and changing societal preferences. Bullet trains or high-speed rail (HSR) systems serve as a crucial component of public transport services by providing a fast, efficient, and sustainable means of travel that complements other forms of transportation.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Bullet Train Or High-Speed Rail Market Share?

Key players in the bullet train or high-speed rail market include Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, CRRC Corporation Limited, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., ABB Ltd., Acciona SA, Thales Group.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Bullet Train Or High-Speed Rail Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the bullet train or high-speed rail market focus on developing innovative technologies, such as high-speed rail service, that can reduce travel time. High-speed rail (HSR) is a type of passenger rail transport that operates significantly faster than traditional rail systems, using an integrated system of specialized rolling stock and dedicated tracks.

How Is The Global Bullet Train Or High-Speed Rail Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Axle, Wheel set, Converter, Transformer, Traction Motor, Traction System, Pantograph

2) By Propulsion: Diesel, Electric, Dual Power

3) By Speed: 200-299 km/h, 300-399 km/h, 400-499 km/h, Above 500 km/h

4) By Technology: Wheel on Rail, Maglev

5) By Application: Passenger, Freight

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Bullet Train Or High-Speed Rail Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the bullet train or high-speed rail market in 2023. The regions covered in the bullet train or high-speed rail market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Bullet Train Or High-Speed Rail Market Definition

A bullet train, also known as high-speed rail (HSR), is a type of passenger train that operates significantly faster than traditional rail services, typically traveling at speeds of 250 km/h (155 mph) or more. High-speed rail systems are designed to provide rapid, efficient, and reliable transportation between major cities and regions, often using dedicated tracks and advanced technology to achieve high speeds. These trains offer a comfortable and convenient alternative to air and car travel, reducing travel time and enhancing connectivity.

