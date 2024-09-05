Zelensky To Pitch Victory Plan To Biden, Harris, Trump

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This month, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine will present the "Victory Plan" to U.S. President Joe Biden and candidates for presidency, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

The Head of State said this in an interview with NBC News , Ukrinform reports.

"We respect the choice of the American people and understand that both Kamala Harris and Donald can become president. That's why I said absolutely openly that the 'Victory Plan' - and for the most part it depends on the support from the United States, on the support from the president - I will communicate with the president of the United States. But I will also communicate it with Kamala Harris and Donald Trump," Zelensky said.

This plan, according to Zelensky, will be implemented both during the war and partially after it ends.

"It is clear that there will be a new president of the United States after November, that's why I wanted this plan to be considered by both parties – the two presidential candidates," said the president of Ukraine.

According to Zelensky, he will present the "Victory Plan" to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump as early as this month.

"Perhaps we will send this plan, and perhaps we will meet in our teams. It is not yet clear. But our teams have already started working on it, have already started communication," Volodymyr Zelensky assured.

As reported, during the "Ukraine 2024. Independence" Forum, Volodymyr Zelensky said that the ongoing raid in Russia's Kursk region is one of the stages of the "Victory Plan".

Earlier, the President put forward the Peace Formula, three points of which were discussed at the inaugural Peace Summit held in Switzerland in June. The participants of the Peace Summit agreed on a joint communiqué, which remains open for signing. The President has instructed the team to prepare the second Peace Summit.

Photo: President's Office