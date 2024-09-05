Ute Tribe Farm And Ranch Enterprise Announces First System-Wide In-Conduit Hydropower Clean Energy Projects With Rentricity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Multiple Rentricity AgriPower (REAPTM) systems will generate

approximately 115 kilowatts of Clean Energy Seasonally

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ute Mountain Ute Tribe and Ranch Enterprise (UMUFRE), a tribally owned farm known for its innovative agricultural practices, is proud to announce the successful installation of the first enterprise-wide in-conduit hydropower system across its 7,700-acre irrigated farmland. This pioneering project, which integrates sustainable energy production with advanced center-pivot irrigation technology, marks a significant milestone in clean energy generation and agricultural efficiency.

Rentricity - UMFRE REAP Powerhouse

Continue Reading

The installation consists of 5 similar in-conduit hydropower sites strategically positioned within the piped center-pivot irrigation system. These systems have been integrated into the

UMUFRE system over the past two years. The sites collectively generate over 115 kilowatts of clean, renewable energy seasonally, which is used to power onsite farming operations thereby reducing the community's energy needs and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

As part of these projects,

Rentricity, the premier New York-based In-conduit Hydropower Company, is excited to introduce the Renewable Energy AgriPowerTM (REAPTM)

platform, a cutting-edge clean energy solution designed specifically for large farm enterprises utilizing gravity-fed center-pivot irrigation systems. REAP enables farms to seasonally recover clean energy, significantly reducing operational costs and supporting the local electrical grid.

Key Highlights of the UMUFRE System include:



Scope of the Installation : The hydropower system spans approximately 1000 irrigated acres dedicated to the cultivation of alfalfa, corn, and wheat and grazing cattle.

Clean Energy Generation : The five (5) in-conduit hydropower sites harness excess pressure in the water flowing through the irrigation pipes, converting it into electrical power without disrupting the irrigation process.

Environmental Impact : This project underscores the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe Farm and Ranch Enterprise's commitment to sustainable farming practices and environmental stewardship, significantly reducing the farm's carbon footprint and promoting renewable energy use. The

overall project included renovations to 18 associated center-pivots to optimize hydropower resources and water-use efficiency improvements appropriate to their desert environment. Community Benefits : The generated power supports the local electrical grid, enhancing energy security and contributing to the tribe's economic development and energy independence.

"We are thrilled to lead the way in integrating Rentricity's in-conduit hydropower technology into our irrigation systems," said Simon Martinez, General Manager of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe Farm and Ranch Enterprise. "These projects not only showcase our commitment to sustainability but also provide a replicable model for other agricultural enterprises looking to adopt clean energy solutions. We are proud to contribute to our community's energy needs while maintaining our dedication to efficient and innovative farming practices."

This is

Rentricity's first enterprise-wide REAP installation and hopes it serves as a best practice for sustainable agriculture in North America. "Three months of the 115-kW operation could charge electric vehicles to travel a combined total of approximately 750,000 miles," said Frank Zammataro CEO and Founder of Rentricity.

This is a terrific project demonstrating the importance of harvesting clean energy from solid pipe water infrastructure.

Rentricity and UMUFRE have completed the installation of 5 sites with 5 more in development.

The Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) and the United States Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) have been key stakeholders working with the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe Farm and Ranch Enterprise on the hydro assessments and developments since 2016. CDA provided technical assistance and the project is jointly funded in full by NRCS and CDA under the NRCS Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP).

"CDA has been proud to be an integral partner on this multi-year effort through its ACRE3 irrigation energy–recovery hydropower initiative," says Sam Anderson, Program Manager for

CDA's ACRE3 energy grants program.



"This an important project and partnership for the NRCS," says, Clint Evans, State Conservationist for the NRCS in Colorado. "The NRCS supports this pioneering initiative that leverages in-conduit hydropower technology to enhance the sustainability and energy efficiency of agricultural operations. This UMUFRE's system-wide installation not only exemplifies our commitment to promoting innovative solutions for resource conservation but also sets a new standard for integrating clean energy into agricultural practices. By harnessing the power of gravity-fed irrigation systems, this project will generate substantial clean energy, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and contribute to the economic and environmental resilience of this tribal farm enterprise. We look forward to seeing the transformative impact this initiative will have on the community and the broader agricultural sector."

About Ute Tribe Farm and Ranch Enterprise

The UMUFRE is a tribally owned agricultural business specializing in the production of alfalfa, corn, wheat, and cattle. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, the enterprise integrates advanced farming techniques to enhance productivity while preserving natural resources. The farm's commitment to environmental stewardship and community well-being drives its ongoing efforts to adopt and promote sustainable practices.

About Rentricity -



Rentricity is the premier provider of sustainable energy solutions, specializing in in-conduit hydropower technology and renewable energy systems. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and environmental stewardship, Rentricity is dedicated to powering a cleaner, greener future for water operations in North America.

About the Colorado Department of Agriculture -

The

mission

of the Department of Agriculture is to strengthen and advance Colorado agriculture; promote a safe and high-quality food supply; protect consumers; and foster responsible stewardship of the environment and natural resources. CDA's ACRE3 program provides technical assistance and grants for on-farm renewable energy and energy efficiency projects.

About the Natural Resources Conservation Service -



The NRCS is an agency of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) that provides technical assistance to farmers and other private landowners and managers. NRCS aims to conserve natural resources on private lands, with a focus on soil conservation, water quality improvement, and sustainable agricultural practices. RCPP is a partner-driven approach to conservation that funds solutions to natural resource challenges on agricultural land.

It is NRCS' policy to provide equal opportunity in all programs, services, and activities for all individuals and communities.



Media Contacts:

Frank Zammataro, CEO, Rentricity | 732.319.4501 | [email protected]

Simon Martinez, General Manager, UMUFRE | 970.749.2765 | [email protected]

Sam Anderson, ACRE3 Program Manager, CDA | 303.869-9044 | [email protected]

Petra Popiel, Public Information Officer, NRCS | 720.544.2808 | [email protected]



Full PDF Release with Photos

Rentricity Ute Farm & Ranch Case Study

SOURCE Rentricity Inc