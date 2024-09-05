57% View Brazilian X Suspension As Politically Driven
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) An AtlasIntel survey finds 57% believe Political motives are behind Justice Alexandre de Moraes suspending Elon Musk's platform X in Brazil.
Conducted online from September 3 to 4, 2024, the study interviewed 1,617 people, with a 2-point margin of error and a 95% confidence level.
The conflict started when X failed to comply with a court mandate to appoint a legal representative in Brazil.
Consequently, on August 30, 2024, Anatel began shutting down the platform. By the early hours of August 31, X was offline.
In response, Musk vehemently criticized Moraes, calling him a "scoundrel," "criminal," and "evil tyrant."
Despite Musk's harsh words, the Brazilian public is divided. Half of the respondents support Moraes' action, while 44% back Musk. Five percent see faults on both sides, and 1% remain undecided.
Participants also weighed in on the impact of these court actions on democracy. Fifty-four percent believe they weaken democratic principles, whereas 45% view them as protective measures.
The survey also covered the freezing of Starlink accounts to settle Supreme Court fines on X, with 55% calling it excessive.
This reflects the tension between government control and corporate power, echoing global debates on digital freedom, regulation, and tech giants' influence on public discourse.
Background
A recent AtlasIntel survey reveals growing distrust among Brazilians towards their Supreme Federal Court (STF).
The poll, conducted in September 2024, shows 50% of Brazilians don't trust the STF's work. This marks a significant 6 percentage point increase from May 2024.
Notably, the rise in distrust coincides with escalating tensions between STF Justice Alexandre de Moraes and Elon Musk .
Their conflict led to the suspension of X's operations in Brazil, further polarizing public opinion. The survey's key findings paint a clear picture of public sentiment.
Half of Brazilians now distrust the STF's work, up from 44% just months earlier. Conversely, 47% say they trust the Court's performance, a slight increase within the margin of error.
MENAFN05092024007421016031ID1108639092
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.