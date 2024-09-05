57% View Brazilian X Suspension As Politically Driven

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) An AtlasIntel survey finds 57% believe motives are behind Justice Alexandre de Moraes suspending Elon Musk's X in Brazil.



Conducted from September 3 to 4, 2024, the study interviewed 1,617 people, with a 2-point margin of error and a 95% confidence level.



The conflict started when X failed to comply with a court mandate to appoint a representative in Brazil.



Consequently, on August 30, 2024, Anatel began shutting down the platform. By the early hours of August 31, X was offline.



In response, Musk vehemently criticized Moraes, calling him a "scoundrel," "criminal," and "evil tyrant."







Despite Musk's harsh words, the Brazilian public is divided. Half of the respondents support Moraes' action, while 44% back Musk. Five percent see faults on both sides, and 1% remain undecided.



Participants also weighed in on the impact of these court actions on democracy. Fifty-four percent believe they weaken democratic principles, whereas 45% view them as protective measures.



The survey also covered the freezing of Starlink accounts to settle Supreme Court fines on X, with 55% calling it excessive.



This reflects the tension between government control and corporate power, echoing global debates on digital freedom, regulation, and tech giants' influence on public discourse.

Background

A recent AtlasIntel survey reveals growing distrust among Brazilians towards their Supreme Federal Court (STF).



The poll, conducted in September 2024, shows 50% of Brazilians don't trust the STF's work. This marks a significant 6 percentage point increase from May 2024.



Notably, the rise in distrust coincides with escalating tensions between STF Justice Alexandre de Moraes and Elon Musk .



Their conflict led to the suspension of X's operations in Brazil, further polarizing public opinion. The survey's key findings paint a clear picture of public sentiment.



Half of Brazilians now distrust the STF's work, up from 44% just months earlier. Conversely, 47% say they trust the Court's performance, a slight increase within the margin of error.

