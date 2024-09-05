(MENAFN- Liker Series) Young writer Priyesh Singh was honored with the 'Best Influencer Award 2024' by IPS officer Vikas Vaibhav at a special event of Bihar's prominent social campaign 'Let's Inspire Bihar'. Vikas Vaibhav, the chief guest and founder of the campaign, presented this prestigious award to Priyesh Singh.



The event was organized with great enthusiasm, where young participants from various fields took part. Priyesh Singh received this award for his literary contributions and efforts to inspire society. Through his writing, Priyesh has played a significant role in making young people more aware and responsible towards society. His stories and writings have fueled a sense of positive change in society.



After receiving the award, Priyesh expressed his happiness, saying, "This honor is a matter of pride for me. I would like to thank Vikas Vaibhav sir for inspiring me. My constant effort will be to bring awareness and positive change in society through my writing."



In his address, Vikas Vaibhav stated, "Young people like Priyesh have done incredible work in bringing about change in society. Honoring such individuals is not only our duty but also a source of inspiration for society."



Priyesh Singh's inspiring journey has motivated not only the youth of Bihar but of the entire country. His supporters and fans are filled with joy over his recognition.



The event concluded with inspirational messages and a pledge for continued positive change in society.



