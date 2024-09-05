'Police Took No Responsibility When....': Aunt Of RG Kar Doctor Murder Victim

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kolkata doctor murder case: Accusing a senior officer of attempting to cover-up the matter, parents of Kolkata doctor rape-murder victim levelled allegations of bribery and negligence against the officer.

The incident took place at RG Kar College and Hospital on August 9. The postgraduate trainee doctor was found semi-naked with injuries in the hall of the hospital. The tragic incident prompted nationwide outrage and resulted in prolonged doctors' strike until the Supreme Court assured the medical practitioners that their safety concerns will be addressed.

The recent remark of the victim's aunt adds to the controversy. She said,“What would the family do, how would they go home, police took no responsibility. Police were active till the last rites were performed and after that, they became completely inactive,” reported Hindustan Times.

She added,“When the body of the daughter was lying in front of the parents in the house and we were shedding tears, the police were offering money, is this the humanity of police? The police were saying that they have fulfilled all their responsibilities, is this what is called fulfilling the responsibility?”