Restoration Of Gocehmadli Mosque In Fuzuli Kicks Off

The restoration of the mosque in the liberated village of Gocehmadli in Fuzuli district will begin, Azernews reports.

This is stipulated in the "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Protection and Restoration of Historical and Cultural Monuments Located in the Territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan," signed between the State Service for the Protection, Development, and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture and the Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation.

The document was signed by the head of the State Service, Sabina Hajiyeva, and the president of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Aktotı Raimkulova.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding aims at the preservation, restoration, and conservation of historical and cultural monuments located in Azerbaijan and under state protection, the organization of training in relevant areas, and the further expansion of cooperation in the field of cultural heritage.

According to the memorandum, the Foundation will initially support the restoration of the mosque in the village of Gocehmadli in Fuzuli.

At the signing ceremony, it was emphasized that the development of relations in all fields with the fraternal Turkic republics, especially the strengthening of cultural ties, is a positive development. It was noted that the Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation plays an active role in this direction, contributing to the preservation, promotion, and recognition of the culture and cultural heritage of the Turkic peoples. It was also highlighted that Azerbaijan provides special support in this field, and confidence was expressed that cooperation would deepen further in the coming years.