Restoration Of Gocehmadli Mosque In Fuzuli Kicks Off
Fatima Latifova
The restoration of the mosque in the liberated village of
Gocehmadli in Fuzuli district will begin, Azernews
reports.
This is stipulated in the "Memorandum of Understanding on
Cooperation in the Protection and Restoration of Historical and
Cultural Monuments Located in the Territory of the Republic of
Azerbaijan," signed between the State Service for the Protection,
Development, and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the
Ministry of Culture and the Turkish Culture and Heritage
Foundation.
The document was signed by the head of the State Service, Sabina
Hajiyeva, and the president of the Turkic Culture and Heritage
Foundation, Aktotı Raimkulova.
The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding aims at the
preservation, restoration, and conservation of historical and
cultural monuments located in Azerbaijan and under state
protection, the organization of training in relevant areas, and the
further expansion of cooperation in the field of cultural
heritage.
According to the memorandum, the Foundation will initially
support the restoration of the mosque in the village of Gocehmadli
in Fuzuli.
At the signing ceremony, it was emphasized that the development
of relations in all fields with the fraternal Turkic republics,
especially the strengthening of cultural ties, is a positive
development. It was noted that the Turkish Culture and Heritage
Foundation plays an active role in this direction, contributing to
the preservation, promotion, and recognition of the culture and
cultural heritage of the Turkic peoples. It was also highlighted
that Azerbaijan provides special support in this field, and
confidence was expressed that cooperation would deepen further in
the coming years.
