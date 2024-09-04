Dapper Dermatology Opens Its Doors In Westlake Hills With Celebrations And Giveaways

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join us September 6, 2024 at 5pm

Dapper Dermatology

Dr. Adam Swigost

Dapper Dermatology, a premium medical and skin care founded by Dr. Adam Swigost, opens its doors to the Westlake Hills community.

- Adam Swigost, MD, FAAD

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dapper Dermatology , a full-service medical dermatology and cosmetic skin care clinic, hosts two events in its opening week. The Westlake Chamber of Commerce will host a celebration of the new business, located in the Davenport Village at 3801 North Capital of Texas Highway, Suite J225, Austin, Texas 78746with a ribbon cutting event on Thursday, September 5, 2024 from 11:30am-1:30pm. The clinic also will host a Grand Opening event on Friday, September 6, 2024 from 5:00-6:30pm. Each event will feature food and beverages from local businesses, raffles for cosmetic treatments, and giveaway bags.

"We are a full-service medical and surgical dermatology clinic that wants to take a more holistic and transparent approach to healthcare,” said Adam Swigost, MD, FAAD, a Board-Certified Dermatologist and the Medical Director and Founder of Dapper Dermatology.”But we also meet the needs of our patients who seek the expertise and oversight of a Board-Certified Dermatologist when seeking natural cosmetic solutions,” he added.

Dapper Dermatology lists four key practice areas:

Surgery & Procedures

Medical

Cosmetic

Teledermatology

“You will get an experience at Dapper that you won't find elsewhere- personalized, expert guidance on cosmetic pathways that best fits our patients, with an eye toward the health and safety at all times,” said Gabrielle, a medical assistant and patient care coordinator at the new practice.

Adam Swigost originates from Bismarck, North Dakota, and completed his undergraduate and medical training at the University of North Dakota. He interned at the University of Central Florida and completed his residency at Georgetown University Hospital and Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC.

“Research is a huge passion of mine,” said Swigost. Dapper Dermatology's website boasts Dr. Swigost's research collaborations including MD Anderson Cancer Center, Children's National Medical Center, and the National Institutes of Health. He was nominated twice for the Georgetown University String of Pearls Award for excellence in medical student education, and was recently recognized as a 2023 & 2024 Castle Connolly Top Doctor.

“I could not be more thrilled to open my doors to the incredible community of Westlake, nestled in the hills of Austin, Texas. It's truly a dream come true,” he added.“But I didn't get here by myself,” Swigost said.“Dapper was founded to empower physicians and patients. Giving back to my community is a hallmark tenet upon which we are founded,”

Dr. Swigost is an active member of the American Academy of Dermatology, the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, and the Gay and Lesbian Dermatology Association.

“The swag is simply amazing,” said Gabrielle, medical assistant. We are so excited to share our love of quality skin care products in our goodie bags this week,” she added. The clinic plans to give away over 100 gift bags full of products from name brands such as La Roche Posay, Cetaphil, Thorne, and AlumierMD.

Patrons and well-wishers hoping to walk away with a goodie bag of high-end dermatological products should RSVP on the clinic's website to claim a bag. Raffles & door prizes will include free treatments from Galderma (the makers of Dysport & Restylane), Allergan (the makers of Botox and Juvederm), and Merz (the makers of Radiesse and Xeomin).

“I am so grateful for the warm welcome I've already received here, and I simply cannot wait to start doing what we do best right here in Westlake: caring for our wonderful new patients' skin for years to come,” said Dr. Swigost.

The public is welcome to attend the two celebrations of the opening of Dapper Dermatology:

Westlake Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting for Dapper Dermatology

Thursday, September 5, 2024 from 11:30am-1:30pm

Davenport Village

3801 North Capital of Texas Highway, Suite J225

RSVP for the Chamber event:

Dapper Dermatology Grand Opening Event

Friday, September 6, 2024 from 5:00-7:00pm.

Thursday, September 5, 2024 from 11:30am-1:30pm

Davenport Village

3801 North Capital of Texas Highway, Suite J225

RSVP:

