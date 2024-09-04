Kamloops Hosts Firefit Worlds & Canadian National Championships

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kamloops will host the FireFit Worlds & Canadian National Championships from Sept 25-29, featuring top firefighters and family-friendly activities.

- Erik Fisher, CEO, KamloopsKAMLOOPS, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tourism Kamloops is thrilled to announce that Kamloops will host the FireFit Worlds & Canadian National Championships from September 25 to 29 at McArthur Island. This exciting free event, which brings together the world's top firefighters for a gruelling and exhilarating test of skill and endurance, is set to be one of the highlights of the year, promising not just intense competition but a week filled with fun for the entire family that gives back to our everyday heroes.The FireFit Championships are more than just a competition; they're a celebration of community, fitness, and family. Attendees can look forward to a variety of activities, including the Zaaz Kidz Zone, featuring a mini FireFit course designed just for kids, ensuring that even the youngest attendees can get in on the action. For the adults, the Beer Garden & Food Trucks offer the perfect spot to relax and enjoy local flavors while watching the competition.One of the weekend's standout events is Rhythm & Brews by Brewloops, taking place on Saturday, September 28. This beloved local festival, known for its celebration of craft beer, live music, and community spirit, is partnering with FireFit to enhance the experience. With a vibrant atmosphere and something for the adults after a day of family-fun, Brewloops is the perfect complement to the high-energy FireFit event."We are beyond excited to welcome competitors and spectators from across Canada and around the world to Kamloops for the FireFit Championships," said Erik Fisher, CEO of Tourism Kamloops. "Hosting international events like FireFit is a testament to Kamloops' standing as a premier destination for both sports and community gatherings. This event not only showcases the incredible skill and dedication of the participants but also brings significant economic benefits to our city, supporting local businesses and boosting tourism. It's a fantastic opportunity for our community to come together, celebrate, and show what Kamloops has to offer."“Nothing gets an athlete's adrenaline going quite like the roar of a hometown crowd,” said FireFit competitor and Kamloops native Graham MacKenzie.“There's nothing more motivating than racing in front of loved ones, friends and co-workers. I believe this event, while not a traditional sport, will bring energy and excitement to our beautiful city. Kamloops is a great fit for this competition because so many of our residents understand the rigors of high-level athletics and what it takes to be the best in any discipline. Kamloops firefighters always maintain a high level of fitness, but this course demands a bit more, and we've been training hard since April. My hope is that the people of Kamloops will come out in droves to cheer us on.”The World FireFit Championships, alongside Brewloops and other planned activities, are expected to draw significant attendance and engagement from both locals and visitors. This event is yet another example of how Kamloops continues to be a hub for high-caliber events, providing both entertainment and economic benefits to the region.-30-For more information about Tourism Kamloops, visit .For more information about FireFit Kamloops and the schedule of events, visit FireFit Event Page .Purchase tickets to Rhythm & Brews by Brewloops on their website: .

