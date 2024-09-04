IGT Launches its Second Omnichannel Wide Area Progressive Game in Canada, Money Mania Slots

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT ) announced today that it recently launched its second omnichannel Wide Area Progressive ("WAP") game for Canada, Money Mania slots. The game is currently available on British Columbia Lottery Corporation's ("BCLC") PlayNow site and at 22 BCLC-governed casinos throughout British Columbia. IGT is the only supplier in the world to offer omnichannel jackpot games with shared jackpot liquidity across the land-based, online and mobile versions of the games.

"We know our players love the excitement that the Powerbucks games offer, so BCLC is thrilled to launch IGT's Money Mania - another title that draws upon the same opportunity for cross-channel jackpots," said Dan Beebe, BCLC Chief Operating Officer . "Both BCLC and IGT are passionate about bringing innovative games to players and fueling responsible growth in the industry. We also recognize that BCLC is in a unique position with our ability to offer cross-channel experiences for players. Whether players choose to play Money Mania at the casino or online, we're confident this is another game they'll love."

IGT's Money Mania is a proven multi-level progressive ("MLP") game that features player-favorite game mechanics and multiple base-game themes. The game includes a $100,000 top-level "Money Jackpot" and a fast-growing, fast-hitting second-level WAP jackpot - "Mania Jackpot". With a jackpot-reset value of $4,000, the game's "Mania Jackpot" is designed to hit frequently, especially with land-based, online and mobile gameplay all simultaneously feeding the jackpot meter.

"IGT's Money Mania omnichannel WAP game is designed to frequently deliver mid-to-large-size jackpots, drive cross-channel gameplay and engage BCLC players online and in casinos," said David Flinn, IGT SVP Sales, Canada, South and Central America. "Like Powerbucks, IGT's Money Mania is at the forefront of jackpot innovation and supports IGT's commitment to and leadership in omnichannel content and innovation."

BCLC was the first gaming operator in the world to offer an omnichannel jackpot game when it partnered with IGT for the 2016 launch of Powerbucks slots. Since then, IGT's Powerbucks has remained one of the top-performing games in Canada and has minted more than 50 millionaires across the country.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE: IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit

About British Columbia Lottery Corporation

BCLC is a social purpose company based in British Columbia, Canada that is committed to delivering win-wins for the greater good while providing lottery, casino and sports gambling entertainment in a way that serves the best interests of its players, the province and society. Last year, BCLC generated more than $1.6

billion in net income to benefit provincial and community programs, including healthcare, education and charities across British Columbia, Canada.

