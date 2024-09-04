Kim Jong Un Orders Execution Of 30 Officials Due To Failure In Flood Prevention

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

South Korean reported that Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, has ordered the execution of 30 officials for their failure to prevent floods and landslides that resulted in the deaths of 4,000 people and displaced tens of thousands at the beginning of summer.

South Korean media, citing an anonymous source in North Korea, reported that these officials have been accused of and dereliction of duty, and Kim Jong Un has issued death sentences for their punishment. According to the source, the executions were carried out late last month in the flood-affected areas.

The North Korean leader made this decision following the Yalu River flooding near the border with China in July during an emergency session held aboard a special train. During this session, he dismissed the governor of the disaster-stricken province of Chagang, along with the chief of police and the secretary of the Workers' Party, Kang Bong Hun.

The television network quoted an“unnamed government source” stating that the executions took place late last month and evidence has also been collected against the party secretary of Chagang Province, who might also face execution.

While the identities of all executed officials remain unconfirmed, a government official told the newspaper that Kang Bong Hun, among 30 senior party officials and a former deputy director of the important war industry administration, was seen with Kim Jong Un during inspections in Chagang Province.

These events unfolded late this summer when severe flooding from the Yalu River and landslides along the China-North Korea border submerged over 4,000 buildings and 3,000 hectares of land in North Pyongan Province.

