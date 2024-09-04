West Bengal, India Approves Death Penalty For Sexual Offenders Amid Public Outcry

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) International has reported that the West Bengal state parliament in India, responding to widespread protests over the brutal rape and murder of a female doctor in the state, has approved the death penalty for perpetrators of sexual assault in its latest legislation.

CBS News has reported that the West Bengal state parliament passed the inclusion of the death penalty for sexual offenders yesterday, Wednesday, September 3rd, with a majority vote.

According to the report, this legislation must be formally approved by the President of India to take effect. The President has not yet approved it due to the uniform application of India's criminal laws nationwide, without specific state laws.

Despite speculation regarding enacting this law, there are expectations that Presidential approval could make an exception and transform it into state law.

This law increases the punishment for sexual assault from a minimum of 10 years to life imprisonment or death.

India, as the world's most populous country, records some of the highest rates of sexual violence annually.

According to the latest reports, India's National Crime Records Bureau reported nearly 90 rapes on average per day in 2022.

The approval of the death penalty for sexual offenders by West Bengal reflects a significant legislative response to public outcry over heinous crimes. As India grapples with high rates of sexual violence, the enactment of stricter penalties underscores efforts to address and deter such atrocities nationwide.

