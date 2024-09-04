(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 September 2024 - The Administration of Commerce, of Economic Affairs, is promoting the Gourmet Star Project. On the August 24th, four Michelin-starred chefs were invited to share their insights with domestic Michelin-starred restaurants and those with strong potential to achieve such status. Deputy Chen Cheng-chi highlighted that during COMPUTEX Taipei, the world's attention was on Taiwan. Prominent tech leaders like Jensen Huang and Lisa Su visited Taiwan, showcasing not only the country's technological capabilities but also its culinary prowess. Minister Kuo Chih-Hui hopes that through Taiwan's culinary culture, the world will come to know and love Taiwan even more, attracting more international consumers to its catering industry.





The Ministry of Economic Affairs' Department of Commerce Development has invited Michelin-starred chefs to share their insights and guide high-quality domestic restaurants on their path to earning Michelin stars.

Deputy Minister Chen noted that Taiwan's technological achievements are famous worldwide, and at the core of technology is human nature, which naturally includes an appreciation for great food. Minister Kuo is hopeful that the global flow of tourists and business visitors will grow to love Taiwan even more through its culinary delights. In fact, Taiwan's numerous livable cities owe their appeal not just to cultural richness and safety but also to the pleasant dining experiences and great food they offer.



Last year, Taiwan's catering industry reached the milestone of becoming a trillion-dollar sector. Deputy Minister Chen emphasized that the next step should be to enhance the industry's value and pricing, making it not only a hard-working sector but one with greater added value. Recognizing Michelin as the global benchmark for culinary excellence, the event featured Chef Zor Tan from Singapore, acclaimed Taiwanese Chef André Chiang, as well as Chefs Thomas Chien and Wes Kuo, who prioritize local and sustainable ingredients from Taiwan. Professor Li from the National Kaohsiung University of Hospitality and Tourism was also invited to share his knowledge. It is hoped that these culinary experts will provide Taiwanese restaurants with a unique Michelin-level experience, making street food and fine dining memorable highlights of Taiwan that resonate globally.



Deputy Minister Chen announced that the Ministry of Economic Affairs will roll out a series of events, including the Taiwan Select culinary competition, designed to let international and domestic tourists savor Taiwanese cuisine while exploring various tourist routes across the country. Taiwan is not just a safe and well-developed place to live; it's also a food paradise where delicious meals can be found around the clock. The Ministry of Economic Affairs aims to assist the domestic catering industry in continuously improving towards better taste, refinement, and quality, so that when people think of Taiwan, they remember not only its technological prowess from chips but also its unforgettable culinary delights.



The three-day (8/24-8/26) event titled Star Chef Exchange and Star Workshop, organized by the Administration of Commerce, featured not only Michelin-starred chefs sharing their insights but also food critics from various generations in Taiwan, who discussed their experiences. Several high-quality restaurants in Taiwan will participate in the event, such as Sinchao Rice Shoppe, Shin Yeh, Springleek, Nong Lai, Shan Shin, Wu Chun Tea Hall, and Jin Xia. The goal is to promote Taiwan Select cuisine onto the global stage through theoretical discussions on fine dining and practical insights from star chefs.







Hashtag: #StarChefExchangandStarWorkshop

