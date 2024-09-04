Turkiye, Egypt Sign Memos, Accords For Cooperation In Various Fields

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (changing dateline)

ANKARA, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- Turkiye and Egypt on Wednesday signed 17 agreements in a broad ceremony attended by the two countries' top leaders, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The signing came on the heels of a top-level meeting of the joint strategic cooperation council, presided by the two presidents and held at the presidential palace in Ankara.

It was officially declared that one of the inked memoranda of understanding deals with developing the industrial zone in the new administrative capital and a signed accord concerns allocation of a land plot to develop the industrial zone in the new October 6 city.

A number of the signed memoranda stipulate cooperation at the level of higher education, railways, civil aviation, information technology, communications, and coordination in the fields of sciences, economy, and agriculture.

Others cover cooperation in the fields of health, medical sciences, developing small and medium projects, tourism, culture, finance, economy, energy, employment, environment protection, and construction, in addition to a memo involving the Turkish and Egyptian ministries of foreign affairs and Cairo's department in charge immigration and affairs of Egyptians abroad.

The two presidents signed the joint declaration of the first joint strategic cooperation council. (pickup previous)

