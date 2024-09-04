Israeli Occupation Forces Bombard Lebanese Towns

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- The Israeli gunners on Wednesday bombarded the southern Lebanese town of Qabrikha killing a woman and wounding two people, according to the Lebanese authorities.

Elsewhere in the war-stricken south, three people were wounded in an Israeli occupation'S air raid on the town of Houla. Two others received injuries in an identical attack on Al-Khiam, another town in the region.

Meanwhile, the official National News Agency reported that the occupation aircraft raided Wadi Al-Hojair and outkirts of the towns of Ainata and Kounin.

Citing "the resistance," the NNA said the Lebanese forces attacked enemy outposts in Al-MarJ, Hanita and Zari't. They also fired rockets targeting an occupation battalion and artillery emplacements in the north of the occupied Palestine.

South Lebanon, since early October, has turned into a scene of daily tit for tat attacks between the occupation forces and the Lebanese "resistance." (end)

