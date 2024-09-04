Kuwait FM Receives His Hungarian Counterpart Upon Arrival

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Wednesday the Hungarian Minister of Foreign and Commercial Affairs Peter Szijjarto and his accompanying delegation upon their arrival at the airport, starting an official visit (September 4-5). (end) rk

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.