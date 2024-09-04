(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 142 acre park is located in a densely populated area currently without enough park access and includes extreme heat and drought mitigation strategies

Washington, D.C., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) and the International Federation of Landscape Architects (IFLA) announced that the Puente Hills Landfill Park Plan in Los Angeles, by the landscape architecture firm Studio-MLA and their client the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks & Recreation has won the ASLA/IFLA 2024 Global Impact Award.

The ASLA/IFLA Global Impact Award is presented to a project in the Analysis and Planning category of the annual ASLA Awards. The award is given to a work of landscape architecture that demonstrates excellence in addressing climate impacts through transformative action, scalable solutions, and adherence to ASLA's and IFLA's climate action commitments.

Puente Hills Landfill is taking on new life as the future Puente Hills Landfill Park, a visionary project by the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation that is re-purposing what was once the nation's second largest landfill into a park for all. The plan identified extreme heat and drought as the most likely climate impacts over time.

Situated just 18 miles from the LA downtown skyline along the Pomona Freeway with breathtaking views of the San Gabriel Mountains, this 142-acre park features multi-use trails, an accessible elevated walk, nature play, a bike skills course, stair climbs, outdoor classrooms, native plantings, and flexible spaces for ceremony and performance.

“This award winning vision is meeting multiple needs by providing green space to local communities that helps lower temperatures, conserves water, increases well-being and supports biodiversity,” said Torey Carter-Conneen, CEO of ASLA.“Studio-MLA has once again set a high bar for creating iconic future-proof landscapes that bring people together.

“Puente Hills Landfill Park is a shining example of landscape architecture's capacity to heal, transform, and empower. Reclaiming a once-blighted site and co-creating a vibrant park with the community allows for this project to showcase the unique ability the profession has to weave together social, ecological, and aesthetic threads into a tapestry of resilience and hope. These are very important principles for the profession and both to the International Federation of Landscape Architects and the American Society of Landscape Architects.” Dr. Bruno Marques, President of the International Federation of Landscape Architects.“This park is more than just a green space; it's a testament to the power of community-driven design and the enduring impact of landscape architects as agents of positive change. In a world grappling with environmental challenges and social inequities, Puente Hills Landfill Park offers a beacon of possibility, reminding us that even the most scarred landscapes can be reborn as places of beauty, connection, and joy.”

“This project is a good example of how we must face the new realities resulting from the development of cities, as landfills are. Through sustainable landscape design they can be reconverted to mitigate the negative impacts they generate,” said Monica Pallares, President IFLA AMERICAS Region.“The approach of recovering the site through a plan with sustainable landscape design contributes to improving the environment and to enhancing healthy environments and communities."

"Puente Hills stands as a testament to the power of audacity and innovation. We didn't just design a park; we engineered a movement-one that empowers our youth and redefines how we connect with our environment,"said Mia Lehrer, FASLA, founder of the LA based Studio-MLA. "This is more than a park - it's a legacy of rebirth. We've turned a mountain of refuse into a landscape of possibility and hope, powered by the relentless energy of community voices and the trust of forward-thinking leadership, and a very collaborative delivery team."

"In the heart of LA County, which serves 25% of California's population, we've carved out a space where history, community, and nature collide with a brave vision for social and environmental impact,” said Megan Horn, Principal-in-Charge, Studio-MLA.“The project's commitment to an unprecedented years' long community engagement process ensures that the park's design captures the dynamism and diversity of the community. This project underscores the profound impact of collective effort. The Youth at Work program brought 50 young people into the heart of the design process, giving them the unique opportunity to shape a park that reflects their community's spirit."

The Global Impact Award was announced as part of the ASLA 2024 Professional Awards . This year, thirty-nine winners in multiple categories showcase innovation and represent the highest level of achievement in the landscape architecture profession. Read more about all of the award winners here.

Award recipients and their clients will be honored in person at the awards presentation ceremony during the ASLA 2024 Conference on Landscape Architecture in Washington, D.C. on Monday, October 7th.

Members of the media please contact ... to request hi-res images.

