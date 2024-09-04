Moon Gaming Inc. Launches Moon Poker: Blast Off Into Nightly Hyper-Turbo Tournaments At 9 P.M. ET

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Moon Poker is an Ad-Supported Mobile App and Requires No Purchases to Play

Bob Menery and Steiny Sign On as Brand Ambassadors

Compete in a Special $5,000 USD on September 10 at 9 P.M. ET



Moon Poker is Available Now for Download on the Apple App Store

Download Image Assets HERE

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Moon Gaming

announces the launch of Moon Poker , an innovative gaming app that redefines the mobile poker experience. With its unique cosmic twist and fast-paced gameplay, Moon Poker offers 20-30 minute hyper-turbo tournaments where players can compete for real cash prizes every night at 9 P.M. ET-all without the need to make any purchases.

"Our mission with Moon Poker is to create a standout game that offers a fun and secure environment for both beginners and seasoned poker players," said Andrew Shore, Founder of Moon Poker. "We achieved this by designing an app that delivers exciting experiences and significant real cash prizes. Partnering with our brand ambassadors, Bob Menery and Aaron "Steiny" Steinberg, we're amplifying this experience, bringing even more excitement and authenticity to our community."

Key Features of Moon Poker :

Free to Play : Enter tournaments using stars, with optional in-app purchases for enhanced gameplay.

Ad-Supported : Watch ads to earn stars and re-enter tournaments within 15 minutes.

Real Cash Prizes : Compete daily for a $100 USD first-place prize, no purchase required.

Daily Hyper-Turbo Tournaments : Join fast-paced tournaments every day at 9 p.m. ET.

Moon Gaming Inc. is backed by a leadership team with a proven track record in app development, market deployment, and user experience. Partnering with JAM Digital Solutions , a world-class development firm, ensures that Moon Poker delivers uncompromising quality to its users.

Download the app to join Moon Poker's special $5,000 USD tournament on September 10th, with a $3,000 USD first prize. For more details or investment opportunities, visit or email [email protected] .

About Moon Gaming Inc.

Moon Gaming Inc., rooted in Toronto, Canada, is at the forefront of innovation in the mobile gaming industry. The debut creation, Moon Poker, redefines the entertainment landscape by offering a thrilling mobile video game that not only immerses players in a cosmic world, but also presents real cash prizes.

Follow Moon Poker on social media:

Instagram:

TikTok: @moonpokerapp

X (formerly Twitter):



Follow Bob Menery on social media:

Instagram:

Snapchat:

TikTok: @bobmenery



Follow Steiny on social media:

Instagram:

Snapchat:

TikTok: @realsteiny

X (formerly Twitter):

YouTube: @OneNightwithSteiny



SOURCE Moon Gaming Inc.