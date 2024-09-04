MALK Organics Debuts Almond Pumpkin Spice For Fall

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading premium plant-based milk adds limited-edition seasonal SKU to lineup

Leading premium plant-based milk brand, MALK Organics

announced today the launch of their new Almond Pumpkin Spice SKU. This limited-edition product is currently rolling out in stores and will be available throughout the fall season while supplies last.

Pumpkin spice season has begun, and while there are many decadent pumpkin beverages on the market, consumers can feel better about indulging in MALK's rendition. This pumpkin forward treat is free of gums, oils, and fillers, made with a delicious blend of cozy fall spices, and is perfectly creamy and sweet.

100% organic and vegan and made with clean ingredients including: Filtered Water, Organic Pumpkin Puree, Organic Almonds, Organic Coconut Sugar, Pure Organic Vanilla Extract from Vanilla Beans, Himalayan Pink Salt, and Organic Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Ginger, and Clove Extracts.

"With the popularity of the pumpkin spice flavor profile, we wanted to offer consumers a healthier way to enjoy their favorite fall beverages." said MALK's CEO, Jason Bronstad. "We have meticulously crafted a pumpkin spice SKU featuring the cleanest ingredients without compromising on delicious flavor."

In other seasonal product news from the brand, they will also be reintroducing their popular limited-edition Holiday Nog later this year! MALK's take on his holiday classic is made solely with Filtered Water, Organic Almonds, Organic Maple Syrup, Organic Nutmeg Extract, and Himalayan Pink Salt and no gums, oils, or artificial flavors.

will be available at Whole Foods, Sprouts, Erewhon, Gelsons, HEB, Fresh Market, and other local retailers and will retail for $6.99 for a 28oz bottle.

About MALK Organics:

Founded in 2015, MALK Organics

prides itself on leading the charge for cleaner products in the plant-based milk category and beyond. Unlike the majority of their competitors, MALK's core products contain only 3-6 simple ingredients with no glyphosates, gums, fillers, or oils. MALK's product line includes Unsweetened Almond (Refrigerated and Shelf Stable), Vanilla Almond, Chocolate Almond, Original Oat (Refrigerated and Shelf Stable), Vanilla Oat, Cashew, and Creamers (Vanilla Almond, Caramel Almond, and Lightly Sweetened Oat). Through their #turnitaround

campaign, the brand is encouraging consumers to pay attention to nutrition labels and be more conscious of the ingredients in the products they use regularly.

