(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Info-Tech Research Group has announced award-winning AI researcher, bestselling author, and former AI lead

Laurence Moroney as a keynote speaker for the Info-Tech LIVE 2024 this September at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. Moroney's session, "Navigating the AI Landscape: From Hype to Reality," will equip leaders with actionable insights to differentiate genuine AI advancements from hype, fostering informed decision-making and strategic innovation.

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - As artificial intelligence continues to transform the IT landscape, Info-Tech Research Group has announced that Laurence Moroney, an award-winning AI researcher, best-selling author, and globally recognized keynote speaker, will be presenting at its annual IT conference, Info-Tech LIVE 2024 , on September 18. Moroney, formerly the Lead AI Advocate at Google, played a pivotal role in expanding AI initiatives worldwide and was recognized by the World Economic Forum for creating training programs on the essential "Skills of Tomorrow."

Info-Tech Research Group has announced award-winning AI researcher, bestselling author, and former Google AI lead Laurence Moroney as a keynote speaker for the Info-Tech LIVE 2024 conference in September. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Continue Reading

"Navigating the complexities of AI within the broader context of Exponential IT requires a clear understanding of both its practical applications and potential pitfalls," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison . "Laurence Moroney's expertise in artificial intelligence and his ability to translate complex concepts into actionable strategies make him the perfect keynote speaker to help our attendees discern AI hype from reality, ensuring they can leverage AI effectively to drive their organizations forward."

Moroney's session, " Navigating the AI Landscape: From Hype to Reality ," will examine the current state of AI technology, separating genuine advancements from exaggerated claims. Attendees will gain valuable perspectives on implementing AI solutions that align with their business objectives, enhancing operational efficiency, and fostering innovation. Drawing from his extensive experience at Google and his acclaimed publications, Moroney will provide practical insights to help IT leaders make informed decisions in an increasingly AI-driven world.

For over two decades, Laurence Moroney has been at the forefront of AI education and advocacy. His work has empowered developers and organizations globally to harness the power of machine learning and artificial intelligence. Moroney's contributions include authoring several best-selling books, creating highly-regarded online courses, and producing content that demystifies AI for a broad audience. His recognition by the World Economic Forum underscores his influence and commitment to preparing the workforce for the future.

Info-Tech LIVE 2024, taking place from September 17 to 19 at the iconic Bellagio in Las Vegas, promises to be a landmark event for the IT industry. With the theme "Exponential IT in Motion," the conference will feature over 2,000 IT executives, thought leaders, industry analysts, and technology experts. Attendees and media will have access to cutting-edge research, strategic insights, and unparalleled networking opportunities designed to navigate the complexities of modern business landscapes and drive their organizations toward greater innovation and efficiency.

To secure a spot for Info-Tech Research Group's annual IT conference, register at Info-Tech LIVE 2024 .

Event Update : Due to unforeseen circumstances, Meredith Whittaker, previously announced as a keynote speaker on the topic of shaping global AI policy, will unfortunately be unable to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2024. Attendees can look forward to the current lineup of exceptional industry-leading speakers, including Laurence Moroney, Rory Richardson, Daniel Pink, Dr. Timnit Gebru, and others, for invaluable insights and thought leadership on such topics as AI, next-gen IT, organizational strategy, and cultivating IT talent.

LIVE coverage and further details about speakers, agendas, and exclusive event experiences can be found via

LinkedIn

and

X over the coming weeks.

Recent Speaker Announcements for Info-Tech LIVE 2024



Security and AI Infrastructure at the Forefront of Info-Tech LIVE 2024: Additional Speakers Announced for Info-Tech Research Group's IT Event in Las Vegas

New Speakers Focused on IT Excellence and Strategic Innovation Announced for Info-Tech LIVE 2024 in Las Vegas

AWS's Rory Richardson to Explore Generative AI and Cloud Innovations at Info-Tech LIVE 2024

Info-Tech Research Group Announces New Speakers to Share Transformative Strategies and Leadership Insights at Info-Tech LIVE 2024 Conference

Bestselling Author Daniel Pink to Keynote at Info-Tech LIVE 2024, Highlighting Behavioral Science and Creativity in IT Transformation Info-Tech LIVE 2024: Featured Experts Announced to Unveil Key 2025 AI, Next-Gen IT, and Tech Trends at September Event in Las Vegas

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2024

Registration is now open for Info-Tech Research Group's annual IT conference, Info-Tech LIVE 2024 , taking place September 17 to 19, 2024, at the iconic Bellagio in Las Vegas. This premier IT industry event will also offer journalists, podcasters, and media influencers access to exclusive content, the latest technology research and trends, and the opportunity to interview industry experts, analysts, and speakers. To apply for media passes to attend the event or to gain access to research and expert insights on trending topics, please contact [email protected] .

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company

for HR research and advisory services

and

SoftwareReviews for software-buying insights.



Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected] .

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech

and connect via LinkedIn

and X .

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group