‘Locks by Godrej’, Leaders in Keeping India Safe, Partners with Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 for a Safer Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, September 3, 2024: Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems, a leading name in home safety under the Godrej & Boyce umbrella, has announced its strategic partnership with Sony LIV as the Official Safety Partner for the iconic game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 16, hosted by the legendary Mr. Amitabh Bachchan.

Shyam Motwani, Business Head, Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems, Godrej & Boyce, shared, “This partnership is a natural fit between two trusted brands that have been integral to Indian homes for decades. As KBC’s Official Safety Partner, we are not just reinforcing home safety but bringing our innovative digital locks into the spotlight, showing how they are essential to modern living.”

As the Official Safety Partner of KBC, Godrej Locks will be prominently featured throughout the show with strategic integrations, including the placement of Aston bands and a special segment where the ₹25 lakh winner will be personally presented with a Godrej Digital Lock by Mr. Amitabh Bachchan.

This partnership goes beyond brand visibility; it’s about aligning the values of KBC and Godrej Locks—both synonymous with trust and reliability in Indian households. By integrating Godrej’s cutting-edge safety solutions into the fabric of KBC, Sony LIV enhances the viewing experience, making it both entertaining and educational.

The brand invites everyone to join the conversation on home safety by engaging on social media and visiting stores to explore the latest in digital locks, with special offers making home safety accessible to all.





MENAFN04092024005232011781ID1108635935